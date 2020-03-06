Everything you need to see in excess this weekend: from March 7 to 8

TGIF: Thank God it's Friday … so we can put on sweatshirts and continue working on permanent bleeding on our sofa while we broadcast the weekend.

In our new weekly series, What to Watch This Weekend, we will recommend what to see now that you (hopefully) have some downtime or need an excuse to avoid brunch with your friends visiting from outside the city, whether it's Netflix's latest obsession that everyone, including his grandmother and local Trader Joe cashier, is talking about or an old but good guy who recently came back to us thanks to the streaming gods.

And we will break it down according to your current mood. Because people contain crowds and your DVR too. This weekend, we are going to help you prevent FOMO from coming on Monday when everyone in the office complains about the end of a certain reality show and we will advise you how you can spend some QT (quality time) in bed with A of the most popular Hollywood stars. You are welcome.