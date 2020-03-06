Everything you need to see in excess this weekend: from March 7 to 8

TGIF: Thank God it's Friday … so we can put on sweatshirts and continue working on permanent bleeding on our sofa while we broadcast the weekend.
In our new weekly series, What to Watch This Weekend, we will recommend what to see now that you (hopefully) have some downtime or need an excuse to avoid brunch with your friends visiting from outside the city, whether it's Netflix's latest obsession that everyone, including his grandmother and local Trader Joe cashier, is talking about or an old but good guy who recently came back to us thanks to the streaming gods.
And we will break it down according to your current mood. Because people contain crowds and your DVR too. This weekend, we are going to help you prevent FOMO from coming on Monday when everyone in the office complains about the end of a certain reality show and we will advise you how you can spend some QT (quality time) in bed with A of the most popular Hollywood stars. You are welcome.
If you still don't want to feel like the nerd who feels asleep at the pajama party first and missed all the hot goss: Just watch all the bingeing Love is blind right now. Don't complain Don't argue Resistance is useless. Because it won't go anywhere in the short term, and these newly minted reality stars will probably appear everywhere faster than those damn Whac-a-moles.
And when you get out of your 10-hour marathon (trust us, you won't be able to stop, except for the hurried breaks in the bathroom and the quick run to your front door to grab your Postmates), you can get the latest details in the pairs of us, as well as the secrets about the new guilty pleasure of television. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to know what the hell everyone is talking about, come on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: Love it or hate it, The Bachelor continues to dominate pop culture, especially during its finals. The last seasons had endings that provoked cultural conversations about sex, feminism and religion, and Peter WeberIt is likely that what you see within a season will do the same.
So, if you want to be able to provide your own outlet that is hotter than the grill Tori Spelling fell in Benihana (too soon?), you can see all the questionable decisions of the Pete pilot before his end of two nights. Yes, we have only four hours until the countdown until Clare Crawleythe season of High school officially begins (Where to look: ABC.com and Hulu)
If you want to return to your childhood: We do not know who needs to hear this, but we also do not know who does NOT need to hear this: Free Willy, Free Willy 2: The Home of Adventures Y Free Willy 3: The Rescue They are now available to stream. (Where to look: Hulu)
If you're not ready to meet with the most popular / unique 90s killer whale, Space jam It's your jam … literally, since that soundtrack still hits. (Slapping? That's what young people say, right?) (Where to look: Netflix)
If you want to spend the weekend with Michael B. Jordan: Black Panther Now it's broadcasting, so you can have MBJ, Chadwick Bosemen, Lupita N & # 39; yongo, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright Y Angela Bassett Everything in your bed at the same time. Thanks, MCU! (Where to look: Disney Plus)
If you are following each update on the coronavirus: While it was released in 2011, Contagion It has seen an increase in discharges after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has caused more than 3,300 deaths in less than three months (and has also had an impact on Hollywood). If you don't remember, Contagion stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and more like "health professionals, government officials and ordinary people … (in) a worldwide epidemic while the CDC works to find a cure."
This week, the movie rose to number 7 on the iTunes movie list, and has seen a massive increase in illegal downloads according to Forbes, reporting a huge 5609% increase in January 2020 compared to December 2019.
Gwyneth, who played patient zero in the film, recently referred Contagion on her Instagram when she posted a picture of her with a mask while traveling to Paris. "I've already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash your hands often," wrote the founder of Goop. (Where to look: Hulu and available for rent on iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Google Play)
If you're still recovering from Alex Karev's farewell Grey's Anatomy: Listen, we know that Gray's team didn't have an easy task when Justin Chambers, one of the few remaining OG stars, announced abruptly that he would leave the show, and then it was revealed that his departure would occur outside the camera. (Spoiler warning in advance!) And it happened in the most recent episode of ABC's success, where fans were surprised to hear that Alex had reconciled with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and now he's raising his twins with her. Um, I'm sorry Jo (Camilla Luddington)?
Fans did what fans did and had FEELINGS. The chargers of OG Alex and Izzie, who left the series in the sixth season, rejoiced, even if Jo and everyone else's ghost really felt out of place for him. To help soften this blow / maybe provide answers / just spend the weekend as we usually do anyway (also known as Gray's reps), let's just queue in the episode of the fifth season "What a Difference a Day Makes ", which features Alex and Izzie & # 39; s Wedding? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are looking for inspiration during the month of women's history: What better way to spend the weekend than watching movies and series about powerful women? This weekend, we recommend Hillary ClintonThe new documentary series that reviews its entire history and, as she promised earlier, "There was nothing out of bounds." (Where to look: Hulu)
And given its recent singles, we are also suggesting that you turn on Lady GagaDoc. of 2017 Gaga: Five feet two …that is, if you can stop listening to "Stupid Love,quot; in repetition, it is not an easy task. (Where to watch: Netflix) And what better way to celebrate Katy Perrysurprise announcement of pregnancy in his music video "Never Worn White,quot; that when seeing his revealing and emotional documentary of 2012 Katy Perry – Part of me? (Where to look: Tubi)
If you crave a bit of badasserie on request: We can humbly suggest looking Angelina Jolie portray the iconic video game character Lara Croft Tomb Raider on Syfy? Or maybe revive Charlie Theroniconic twist on Mad Mad Fury Road When does it arrive on the USA Network?
If you are looking for something to combine with your cosmo at home or to wear during a women's night, E! has covered you with a Sex and the city mega marathon And by mega we mean each episode. Should you cancel your plans? Abso-f – kin & # 39; -lutely!
Or, you know, you can simply make them to order right now. How fabulous
