Everything you need to know about coronavirus cases in India | India News

New Delhi, India – The number of cases of coronavirus in India increased considerably from six to 31 this week, as the epidemic that originated in China has infected almost 95,000 people worldwide.

The capital's authorities, New Delhi, ordered Thursday the immediate closure of primary schools until March 31 to avoid local transmission, while the central government made universal inspection mandatory for all international passengers arriving at India

The government also imposed travel restrictions on people from severely affected countries such as Italy, Iran and South Korea, which added to the previous assessment of travelers from countries such as China and Japan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 94,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,272 deaths worldwide have been reported.

More than 14,500 cases of the virus have been confirmed in 79 countries outside of China, with Italy, Iran and South Korea registering 272 deaths.

More than 3,000 have died in China with more than 80,400 cases since the disease known as COVID-19 was first reported last December in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Travel advice

India's travel announcement came after 16 Italian citizens tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The southern city of Bangalore, an IT center, New Delhi and its satellite cities, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, reported one case each.

The patient in Ghaziabad had recently traveled to Iran, which has so far seen more than 100 deaths and 3,000 infections, becoming the most affected nation in the Middle East.

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told parliament on Thursday that Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Iran were a major concern. "The government of India is following up with the Iranian authorities for their welfare and to bind the evacuation as necessary," he said.

Last month, New Delhi transported its citizens from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, by air.

Two private schools in Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi located in the state of Uttar Pradesh, were also closed. The authorities argued that the closure was a precautionary measure and not a government directive.

The health ministry has said that cases of local transmission have also been observed.

"It has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels. The private sector will also be involved in the management of COVID-19," said the minister. of Health, Vardhan, in a statement.

& # 39; Need for preparation & # 39;

As India prepares for the impact, the main concerns that arise within public health circles include the weak surveillance capacity and laboratory strength in the country of more than one billion people.

"All countries with weak health systems will face challenges to face a widespread outbreak. That is why WHO has stressed the need for preparation: monitoring and proper use of data, training of health workers, reference systems, capacity laboratory, health information systems and community participation, "said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO.

"In India, there is great variability among states in the capacity of the health system and urgent attention should be given to weaker states."

To date, only government laboratories have the approval to analyze COVID-19, a situation that can change with increasing cases. Clinical samples can be managed by 15 government laboratories, and another 19 laboratories are preparing to analyze samples to ensure adequate geographic distribution throughout the country.

People are becoming creative to deal with the scarcity of masks in the midst of #coronavirus fears 😷 pic.twitter.com/EjoyGkovQ7 – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 6, 2020

With the increase in the number of cases, the ministry of health is considering creating "a group of beds in private hospitals,quot; and collaborating with private laboratories to analyze samples, according to the ministry of health.

The government has identified 35 private laboratories and plans to expand to 100 in the next few days, it said in a statement.

"I feel that if we take the common sense precautions that apply to infectious diseases, we should be able to overcome this without a dire impact on the population. I am more concerned about hoarding masks, gloves, etc., that health workers need to respond to the crisis, "said Dr. Giridhara R. Babu, a professor of epidemiology at the Indian Institute of Public Health based in Bangalore.

"My second concern is that weaker health systems, in cases of outbreaks of all kinds, have a higher cost. The shortage of doctors, hospital beds, fans, etc. will make efforts to respond to the epidemic difficult," he said. .

Dr. Babu also expressed concern about the lack of a "robust surveillance system,quot; in India. "Our response will be as good as our vigilance."

Weak health system

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh together represent 1.7 billion people, which makes South Asia the most populous part of the world. Everyone has weak health systems.

Containing the outbreak in Southeast Asia is also emerging as a serious concern for global health authorities.

Five of the 11 countries in both regions have confirmed cases of COVID-19: Thailand, 43; India, 31; Indonesia, two; and Sri Lanka and Nepal, one each.

On Wednesday, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, Southeast Asia Region of WHO, said there are likely to be more cases.

"More cases can be expected. Quickly identifying these cases, isolating them and following their contacts are important initiatives to help limit the transmission from person to person. The speed of our response is critical, which is only possible if we are prepared." He said in a statement posted Wednesday.

Coronavirus spreads from person to person very close, similar to other respiratory diseases, such as the flu.

WHO has asked countries in the Southeast Asian region to strengthen the preparation for "all possible scenarios and ensure early containment measures,quot;.

It contains local transmission

As the Indian government moves to contain the local transmission of the deadly virus, regular and electronic visas granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan have been suspended.

Passengers arriving through flights from 12 countries (Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia) must undergo mandatory controls at 21 airports throughout the country.

The Indian Ministry of Health has ordered state governments to identify isolation facilities and strengthen laboratory diagnostic facilities, while the South Asian country is preparing for a further increase in cases.

The government said it is confident in the measures that are being taken to control the epidemic. "The health authorities will review and sensitize each home within a three-kilometer radius of the infected person's home …," said Vardhan, the health minister.

Using this approach, the government was able to track people who had come into contact with the infected patient in Delhi.

"By tracking contacts of the person who tested positive in Delhi, we learned that he infected six members of his family based in Agra. The six members tested positive for coronavirus," Vardhan told a news conference.

No holi celebrations

Gurgaon's patient, an employee of an e-commerce company, is stable and the company has closed his office to undertake a disinfection process.

The Indian health minister added that all patients who tested positive were currently stable.

Coronavirus: airlines face losses of more than $ 100 billion

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders tweeted that they would not participate in the celebrations of Holi, a spring festival of colors, since "social distancing,quot; is one of the preventive measures recommended by health experts.

On Tuesday, WHO issued a warning that severe disruption of the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), caused by increased demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse, is putting lives at risk .

The shortage of medical supplies such as gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, masks, gowns and aprons are leaving doctors, nurses and other front-line workers ill-equipped.

"Without secure supply chains, the risk to health workers worldwide is real. Industry and governments must act quickly to increase supply, alleviate export restrictions and take measures to stop speculation and hoarding. We cannot stop COVID-19 without protecting health personnel first, "said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO has supplied almost 300,000 pieces of PPE, such as caps, glasses, surgical masks, gloves and gowns to the nations of South Asia, and almost 200,000 more pieces are being purchased.

Meanwhile, as a precaution, the Indian government on Tuesday banned the export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or basic chemicals, including paracetamol, antibiotics and some vitamins, due to the spread of coronavirus.

He also tried to calm fears of shortages, saying that the current API stock may be enough for two or three months to make formulations.