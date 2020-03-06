Event list – Up News Info Detroit

It's finally the weekend! Check this list to see a variety of local events that will take place this weekend.

Friday

Community development drinks – ioby Detroit

From the description of the event:

* Do you have a great idea to do good in your neighborhood? * Join Brooke and Joe for a discreet Happy Hour and meet other Detroiters excited about the positive change. Exchange stories, get tips and tricks, and maybe even meet like-minded people with whom you can team up to bring your project to life. * Also, if you share your great idea for change, we will buy you a drink! * * Questions? * Contact Brooke Harris at [email protected] or Joe Rashid at [email protected] * What is ioby? * ioby is a crowdfunding platform, but we are much more than that. ioby means "in our backyards,quot;, but it also means taking care of each other, participating civically and trusting that neighbors know what is best for the neighborhood. Our crowdfunding platform helps connect local leaders (just like you!) With the training and support they need to crowdfunding in their communities for projects that make our neighborhoods healthier, greener, more livable and more fun. * Learn more about ioby at ioby.org *

When: Friday, March 6, 4: 30-7 p.m.

Where: Northern Lights Room

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

The Royal African Tour at the Detroit Institute of Arts – Black Scroll Network History & Tours

From the description of the event:

Africa is the origin of humanity and civilization. But it is ALSO where kings and queens began. His art and artifacts are important in understanding African governance and how it influenced and is different from the governance ideas of other cultures. Join the historian and educator of Black Scroll Network History & Tours, Jamon Jordan, on a tour of real and dynastic artifacts in ancient Egyptian and African exhibits at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). This tour will provide a DEEP lesson on African culture and history and how it helps us understand and interpret African art and artifacts in the ancient Egyptian and African galleries of the DIA.

When: Friday, March 6, 6-8: 30 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Institute of Arts

Admission: $ 20 – adults (over 13 years old), $ 15 – children (9-12), 8 years old or less – FREE (plus admission to the DIA which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties ).

Click here for more information about this event.

Homemade Italian Classics – Cozymeal Cooking Class

From the description of the event:

Great food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join the next Cozymeal cooking class Join "Homemade Italian Classics,quot; with Chef Angela-Michelle for an intimate 3-hour culinary experience and 3-course meal. Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, teamwork activities, gastronomic tours and private chef services. We will provide you with a unique and unforgettable experience organized by amazing chefs and guides in more than 70 cities in the United States and Canada. Book a culinary experience with Cozymeal and let us take care of the rest. Visit the following link to see the menu of this cooking class.

When: Friday, March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Location provided after booking (Southfield, MI 48033)

Admission: $ 79

Click here for more information about this event.

Saturday

Detroit Tiki Bar / Cocktail Crawl

From the description of the event:

Put on your Hawaiian shirts and let's forget winter for a while! Did you know that there are some really cool TIKI BARS (interiors) in Detroit? We will take you to some of the best Tiki / Craft cocktail bars in the city, where you will enjoy delicious drinks and an island atmosphere. Bring your camera and a small fridge, of course, since the tropical bus party is as fun as the bars!

For more information on where the bus tour will take place, how it works and other important frequently asked questions, visit the following link.

When: Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m.-12: 00 a.m.

Where: See the link below for bus pickup locations.

Admission: $ 37

Click here for more information about this event.

Bookbinding workshop with joker presses: Japanese binding

From the description of the event:

Book Suey and Lyz Luidens of @pranksterpress invite you to explore the physical process of making books … in a bookstore! ⁠

⁠In this workshop, Lyz will present the Japanese stab binding technique, a strong and simple binding that is a step forward in the durability of the booklet stitch. Participants will learn a new sewing technique and a new method to glue cover pieces together. In this workshop, we will use binding needles and waxed thread, cardboard, book cloth and decorative papers, PVA glue, bone binders and punches. Lyz will have its collection of maps at hand as a decorative paper option, but participants can also bring their own works of art or decorative paper to put on the covers or inside their books. ⁠ The $ 60 fee includes all materials for this 3-hour workshop

When: Saturday, March 7, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Suey Bank

Admission: $ 60

Click here for more information about this event.

Sunday

Sunday ax throwing leagues – Clinton Township

From the description of the event:

The registration fee covers the 8 weeks of play! The Sunday leagues are divided into 2 divisions: Beginner / Novice and Intermediate / Advanced. Beginners begin at 6 pm, intermediate begins at 6:30 pm. Each week, players will have 30 minutes of practice. During the preliminary weeks, each pitcher will play four 1-on-1 games against other opponents. In the last week, players compete against each other for the league championship. Get more information about leagues and register here. League players enjoy benefits that include: Half open launch

Discounts on future leagues, tournaments and reservations.

Events by invitation only for league members

When: Sunday March 8, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Total Ax Throw

Admission: $ 110 (for 8 weeks)

Click here for more information about this event.

Detroit International Women's Day

From the description of the event:

Greetings to the women who continue to appear for their community and for themselves! We celebrate everyone for doing just that. Who in your life deserves a toast? Whether your best friend, your co-worker or your mother, bring them to this year's event! For those of you who wonder about the March 8 forecast: ICONIC. See more information below and see you there! Detroit Girl Squad has joined forces with a coalition of local organizations to establish the first annual celebration of this kind for International Women's Day! The Detroit International Women's Day committee has planned a celebration honoring women of all cultural, socioeconomic and political achievements of women around the world. This year's theme for International Women's Day is #EachForEqual. With your help, we will continue to seek a world with gender balance. Join DGS and hundreds of your new best friends as we gather women from all parts of the city, from all walks of life, to connect and raise our voices in an effort to raise awareness about gender equality.

Visit the following link for more information on what foods, speakers, raffles and more!

When: Sunday, March 8, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: The eastern

Admission: $ 60

Click here for more information about this event.

