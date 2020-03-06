Eva Mendes will keep Ryan Gosling away from his social networks

WENN / Ian Wilson

After a fan mentioned his partner in the comments section of his post, the actress of & # 39; Hitch & # 39; Explain why you will only share & # 39; memories of things that are already out there & # 39 ;.

Eva Mendes will not post photos of your partner Ryan Gosling or your children on social networks.

The 46-year-old actress shares Esmeralda, Amada of five and three years with "La La Land"Star, 39, but he told fans on Instagram not to expect his family to appear in his feed.

When the "Hitch"Star shared a photo of herself when she was a girl in honor of her birthday, a follower commented," she wouldn't mind a Ryan appearance on this page. "

In response to the fan, Eva replied: "As for Ryan, I will only post retrospectives of things that are already there (like pictures of movies we did or things like that)."

When it comes to his personal life, the "Ghost Rider"Star confessed that he wants to keep it off the Internet as much as possible.

Eva Mendes explained in a long response to a fan who expected to see her family on her Instagram account.

"My man and my children are private. That's important to me, so thanks for getting that," he explained. "Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!"