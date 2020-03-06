Eva Mendes reveals why she will never post new photos of husband Ryan Gosling on her Instagram page!

%MINIFYHTMLf7220bc4f540986c959012928109e98611% %MINIFYHTMLf7220bc4f540986c959012928109e98612%

Eva Mendes' platform is usually for her to promote any project she is involved in, but also for photos of herself at red carpet events or even further back than when she was a teenager. In other words, you can hardly find new updates about your personal life or your husky husband!

That means fans looking for new photos of her husband, Ryan Gosling, on her Instagram page are unlucky!

Eva's IG page is full of posts of all kinds, but fans have noticed that the actor never appears.

Then, when a follower commented that "they would not mind an appearance of him," Eva explained the reason why they should not keep their hopes when it comes to that.

‘You look amazing, Eva! I just wanted to say how much it means for all of us, fans, to be able to talk to you and how great it is that, unlike many celebrities, you recognize us. So thanks! P.S. He wouldn't mind an appearance of Ryan on this page, "the user wrote.

In response, the Hollywood star wrote in part: ‘Thank you for saying this. I am very happy to connect with other women. It means a lot to me. I always try to publish responsibly and try to make sure I don't portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Like this image, this is actually a campaign shot, so it was retouched. I want women to know. "

She clearly appreciated the comment and continued to address the reason she does not publish about her husband.

"As far as Ryan is concerned, I will only post flashbacks of things that are already,quot; out there "(like pictures of movies we did and things like that). My man and my children are private. That's important to me, so thanks for get that. Have a beautiful day. Sending a lot of love, "he wrote.

It makes a lot of sense and has every right to keep his life private with his family members.

