Eva Mendes explains why she won't share new photos of Ryan Gosling

Looking for a new complement of Ryan Gosling? You won't find it in Eva Mendes& # 39; Instagram page.

The actress's social media account is not exposed. When visiting, fans can see a mix of photos of the star, be it a promotional photo of their New York & Company line, a photo of the red carpet or a photo of it at age 13. However, when it comes to his famous partner or his two daughters, there is no current trace of them.

After a fan joked in an Instagram comment that "they wouldn't mind an appearance of Ryan on this page," Mendes explained why they shouldn't hold their breath.

"You look amazing, Eva! I just wanted to say how much it means for us fans to talk to you and how great it is that, unlike many other celebrities, you recognize us. So thanks! Ryan on this page," the comment said .

"Thank you for saying this. I am very happy to connect with other women. It means a lot to me. Even a quick exchange. I struggle with social networks but I love the constant connection with women. I try to publish responsibly and try to make sure not portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be painful that way. As with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched, so I want women to know that. " replied Mendes.