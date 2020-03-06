Peyton Manning could become the next NFL retired quarterback to take advantage as a highly paid sports analyst, with ESPN setting his sights on The Sheriff, according to a report.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reported that Manning has been offered between $ 18 and $ 20 million per season to become the next ESPN and Monday Night Football analyst.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN's dream is to bring Manning and Al Michaels to serve on Monday night's booth. Marchand said the sports network is also interested in former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, but the 38-year-old has already declared his intention to continue playing.

Manning's news follows the record contract signed by Tony Romo after he decided to stay with Up News Info as his principal NFL analyst. It is reported that the new Romo agreement has a value of $ 17 million per season.

If Manning gets Brink's truck back to his home in Colorado, he would break Romo's record extension with Up News Info. And he could make Monday Night Football be seen again.