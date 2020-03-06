Eric Dier: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho doesn't expect the club to discipline the player for a fanatic altercation | Soccer news

Mourinho insists that Dier is in the right mood to play Burnley on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports







Jose Mourinho does not expect Tottenham to discipline Eric Dier for his confrontation with the fans in the stands.

Dier could face the FA action after trying to reach a fan, in particular, who is said to have been involved in a dispute with his brother, after the defeat of the FA Cup midway to Norwich.

On Wednesday, the Spurs head coach said he would not support the club's discipline against Dier after defending his actions, although he described them as unprofessional, and suggested the club would not do so before Saturday's trip to Burnley.

"I don't know the answer (as to whether it will be disciplined)," he said. "All I can say is that, if the club does it, it's not because I want to."

"I am with the player. I think the club is also with the player. So I think there is no action on our part. One thing is conversations, sharing ideas, something else is going in that direction, which we do not believe as a club we want go ".

Dier was one of the first names on Mourinho's team sheets when he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season, playing him in the midfield where he planned to deploy him if he had successfully signed the player when he was in charge of Manchester United.

The England international lost his place due to injuries elsewhere in the squad, but since then he has returned to impress in the center of the defense, and Mourinho has suggested that this is where Dier's long-term future lies; something that the previous boss Pochettino also believed.

Mourinho said: "(When I arrived, in Dier) I found a player who was not playing. I found a sad player, without confidence. Then I tried to give him back that confidence. I played him immediately and in a position I thought it was his natural position (central midfielder ).

"I was playing with Mauricio and in the national team, he had a promising period in his career. I was always happy with his personality and team concept. He really is a team player, not an individual boy."

"(But) we needed a little more creation and dynamics in the midfield, because we wanted to give the team an offensive character. And then, when we lost the attacking players, I thought more when you don't have the scorers that you need more players who have a little more of creation, so we went a little more in the direction of players like (Giovani) Lo Celso, even playing in a double pivot.

"Then I talked to him (Dier) a couple of times. He was always giving me the idea that his best feeling would be to play as central, and my response at that time was that I think this is something to start it. Next preseason, let's work on In relation to that possibility, let's feel, let's have friendly matches.

"For different circumstances, I decided to play it against Wolves in a back-three, where I thought I would be less exposed and, with the ball, a midfielder. He played very, very well. Then I decided & # 39; it's fine, the feeling is so good , we go with a back-four when it is more difficult for a central ". He did it, very well again. So now we have the feeling that maybe it's your best position.

"And again, more important than I or my assistants feel, or the data says, is what the player feels. And he loves to play there. You can see his attitude on the field; leadership, confidence. Then maybe there is a good solution for him. And in a world where there are not so many plants, at this moment, at a high level, he is a good solution for us. "