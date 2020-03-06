Enrique Iglesias says his twins & # 39; love & # 39; take roles of older siblings to a newborn girl

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; Hero & # 39; He also finally reveals the nickname of his newborn baby and his Russian nickname, as his partner Anna Kournikova is from Moscow, Russia.

Enrique Iglesias He couldn't be more proud of his young twins. Five weeks after he and his lifelong partner anna Kournikova He welcomed his third son, the creator of successes "Hero" said that his "children" of 2 years "fell in love" with his newborn sister.

When he met at the event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, February 4, the King of Latin Pop spoke about how Lucy and Nicholas adapted "very smoothly" to the change in their family life. "They really love it," he admitted to People. "There is a difference of two years, so I was a little scared."

During the interview, the 44-year-old man recalled: "I thought, & # 39; How will they react? & # 39; And I have two dogs, so my house is chaotic." As he continued explaining, he indirectly revealed that his youngest daughter was named Mary or Masha in Russian. "When we got home with Masha," he said, "I thought: & # 39; How will everyone react? & # 39;"

After announcing a joint arena tour with fellow Latin singer Ricky MartinIglesias revealed that the two argued about being on the road with their children. "In fact, we were talking about that, like being on the road with children," he said. "Ricky was giving me some advice. It's hard. It's hard, but it's feasible. Obviously, we're lucky that if we want to do it, we can do it."

Echoing the same feeling as his headliner on the tour, Martin intervened: "Many people say: & # 39; With young children, they need stability & # 39; I think we are their stability. If we are close to them, they they will feel safe and secure regardless of the roller coaster. They are by our side. " Iglesias agreed, stating that no one could "separate me from my children."

Iglesias and Kournikova welcomed Mary at the end of January. Breaking the news of the arrival of his baby was his brother, Julio Iglesias Jr. In an interview with the Chilean radio station AND, Iglesias Jr. said that "he had already become an uncle." However, he refused to reveal more details saying: "It's a secret … My brother now has three children. He is very happy."

Days later, Iglesias and Kournikova came out with their confirmation of the birth of their baby through Instagram. Upon revealing that Mary was born on January 30, the hit creator of "Bailamos" took a picture of him holding the newborn for the first time with a simple title that said: "My Sunshine." His partner used the same title for his own publication that he saw holding the baby.