England Roses head coach Jess Thirlby praises Superleague's performances | Netball news

The head coach has been impressed with the players' departures so far.

The head coach of Vitality Roses of England, Jess Thirlby, has praised the players taking advantage of their opportunities and taking a step forward at the start of a new season of Vitality Netball Superleague.

The national coach's perspective was shared directly after Pulse beat Surrey Storm 51-50 in a whirlwind of a live Second Round match Sky sports.

Pulse rose 19-6 after the first 15 minutes before losing the second and third quarters before an intense end followed, and a fourth quarter containing some majestic moments, particularly from 17-year-old defender Funmi Fadoju.

"Everyone in a team has the ability to lead any age, stage, experience, position," the head coach of the Roses said on social media.

"Some excellent examples in the Superleague. I love finding ways to allow players to lead and mobilize the leaders around them. Be the guardians of the culture you want to live.

"Creating environments and cultures where everyone does (intensifies), regardless of their age or stage of their career, is something that really fascinates me as a coach," Thirlby added, speaking in Sky Sports

"I loved how that translated into that particular game. Funmi (Fadoju) was an obvious example, but I thought that at all times there were moments and groups of examples that showed everyone can play a role."

"And it doesn't have to be that traditional model where you have one or two people or the best-known names and faces (step up)."

"There was a real lesson to learn there by remembering what we can all do."

After a whirlwind as England's new head coach, which included tours to New Zealand and Australia, South Africa and a Vitality Nations Cup, Thirlby has plunged into the most strategic elements of his role.

The beginning of the new Superleague season has given her the opportunity to take advantage of the talent available to her and, despite having played only two rounds, the image has been positive.

"The intention that the teams have demonstrated, being brave and exposing themselves, has been excellent," Thirlby said.

"They have stood out, like Saracens Mavericks saying they will not be fifth again and sharing their desire to win the competition."

"I love all the stories behind the league, I hope it keeps attracting attention and helps the sport."

Funmi is an absolute pleasure to offer your Superleague debut. You have a lot of fun ahead – samantha bird (@BirdBeers) February 23, 2020

A key feature of the first rounds has been the presence of the youngest players in England and the opportunities they have had on the court. Fadoju en Pulse has joined people like Jasmin Odeogberin and Alice Harvey to gain game time.

Despite preparing to leave the role of England head coach U21, due to conflicts between the U21 calendar and Superleague, Karen Greig is still incredibly pleased to see the members of her young group Roses on the court.

"The fact that so many (U21s) are having game time is already a good omen for the future," Greig said.

"I know that Loughborough has had some injuries, so they have been forced to play with some of their players, but the girls have been defending themselves, which is great to watch."

"Many of these players have come through the franchises and I am there to help them be the best they can within that environment of England. I hope I had some impact in the short time I had them and I am excited to see them develop ".

Amy Carter took the opportunity of Roses with both hands in the Vitality Nations Cup

Thirlby shares the emotion that Greig feels, who is also very aware of his role when it comes to introducing these players to senior netball at the right time.

"The group of players in Roses is a fairly dynamic group of players and you've also seen some of the young talents in Superleague," said the head coach.

"I don't say that all that (young talent) is ready now, but it's a really healthy place to be."

"There are also players who were in the World Cup, who have not yet returned to the program, but are eager to do so."

"They will join those who have led the national scene recently and with those young players below. The sport is in a really healthy place."

