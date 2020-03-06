Employees sue Universal Studios Hollywood after being allegedly assaulted by guests – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Universal Studios Hollywood employees are suing the company for alleged assaults by customers while working on the "Walking Dead,quot; attraction.

Melinda Molenda, Lisa Molenda and Josiah Steele are the plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleging assault and assault, sexual harassment and not avoiding discrimination and harassment. Employees allege that management did not do enough after they complained about the alleged assaults.

"Universal actually creates a volatile situation in which employees and guests are placed in dark, noisy, closed and confrontational halls and labyrinths in which the guests, often intoxicated by the alcohol sold in the park, feel free to harass and assault employees. " state suit.

The complaint says that the Universal website promotes the "Walking Dead,quot; attraction by telling guests to "prepare to fight for survival,quot; and "make their way through iconic landscapes and nightmares."

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, cites several situations in 2018 and 2019 when Melinda Molenda was groped by male visitors. Last May, a man grabbed one of her breasts three times before she could pull her hand away, according to the lawsuit, which also states that the man "clearly intended the act and did not apologize."

After another similar incident, the lawsuit states that Molenda complained to the show control person, who asked "What do you want me to do?"

Lisa Molenda also felt groping visits in her breasts, throwing gas in her eyes and hitting her in the temple with such force that she got dizzy, according to the complaint.

The visitor who hit her was not expelled, according to the lawsuit. She also alleges that a guest hit her in the face with such force that she still feels "clicks and cracks,quot; in the jaw.

"Another guest hit Lisa's face through the cage, which caused the sharp plastic in the mask's eyes to enter Lisa's eye," says the suit. "Lisa informed the manager, who told Lisa it was her fault."

In July, Steele was hospitalized after a visitor hit him, according to the lawsuit, and added that when Steele reported what happened to management, he was told that "most artists do not press charges."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages not specified.

A representative from Universal Studios said in a statement Thursday that the company "(no) comments on pending litigation, but the safety of our employees and guests is always our top priority."

