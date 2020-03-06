Employee accused of conducting an illegal wedding, trying to cover up – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLd1b8982fefaeaabc926934321470e2f811% %MINIFYHTMLd1b8982fefaeaabc926934321470e2f812%

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) – Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is under fire for allegedly conducting an illegal marriage outside the county and asking co-workers to help cover their tracks.

His co-workers accuse Gleason of harassment and gender discrimination for his actions after the December wedding in Shiawassee County.

ABC12 obtained emails involving a dozen employees of Genesee County through the Freedom of Information Act. They reveal interactions with the employee that, according to the sources, led to a criminal investigation.

The employees involved did not respond to messages seeking comment or refused to discuss the case on camera.

Gleason married a couple on December 24 at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, which is outside their jurisdiction. The couple wanted to get married just before giving birth to their baby.

"The most important thing to remember is that the couple wanted to get married before birth, and I think most mothers would want that, both parents would want that, I know I would like my daughter to go before having children," Gleason said. said.

The Shiawassee County Secretary said she gave her verbal consent for the wedding, but no written permission or an official marriage license was issued.

Without written consent, Michigan law states that Gleason could be guilty of a misdemeanor. But he believes he should not be convicted because the wedding was an emergency.

The Shiawassee County Secretary said she could not answer specific questions about why she did not give her written consent for Gleason to marry due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

However, he noted that Gleason omitted some details of his conversation.

Gleason said he asked Shiawassee County officials to validate the marriage about a month later. When they refused, he asked his own staff to validate the wedding and date the forms.

Gleason staff says he harassed them when they refused.

An email from a supervisor in the Clerk's Office to Genesee County human resources officials dated January 28 says that a supervising employee became "terribly upset and afraid of having problems if he did not do what he did. asked. "

The supervisor explains that instead of calling the employee to his office, Gleason took him to the hallway, where he was asked to go back with the necessary documentation to validate the marriage.

"When the employee said no and explained the legal and administrative reasons for not, Mr. Gleason continued to insist that the employee create and date the records," says the supervisor's email.

The supervisor wrote to human resources that his request is "unusual, inappropriate and illegal." He told the director of human resources that he is writing because "he would like to discuss with you the county's policies regarding sexual harassment, general harassment and intimidation."

The supervisor is accusing Gleason of using his power of authority to get the employee to break the law.

Gleason denies having harassed the secretary's office staff while handling the problem.

"I never told him, I never demanded that he do this," he said. “Definitely not harassed. I asked him, there isn't. We sat on a bench. A very friendly exchange, a very friendly exchange. ”

The rest of the emails reveal that Gleason went up to the testamentary court office after he didn't get what he wanted from his employee. He allegedly asked two women who worked there to help adjust the documents.

An email says he was told that the inheritance court "has nothing to do with marriages …"

From there, the complaint says that Gleason made the following comments to the women who work in the probate court office: “You know, I have two children at home like you. They don't know anything either. "

He allegedly continued to pressure the women to let him see the court administrator, who was not in the office. The complaint says that Gleason told them: "Look at that. It takes two women to do their job for him."

One of those women told human resources officials in an email that she was embarrassed by Gleason's "misogynist and condescending comments."

"Their inappropriate behavior was completely unnecessary," says the email of the inheritance court employee. "No one should feel that he has the authority to demean me, or any other woman, in this way."

Gleason denies having made misogynist or condescending comments to the members of the probate court staff.

"I don't even remember talking to a woman trying to get information on how we do a secret marriage. I don't know," he said.

Sources say the police are investigating whether Gleason committed a misdemeanor while conducting an illegal wedding or if he committed a serious crime of misconduct in office.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the Genesee County Commissioners Board confirms that the allegations will not be overlooked among county government leaders.

In a statement, the board says: “Genesee County is using an independent investigator to review the allegations alleged by employees regarding the Genesee County Clerk. We won't have any more comments like this until this investigation is completed. "

Gleason, who would only speak with ABC12 on Thursday with his public relations consultant present, said he is not sure why it is the center of a criminal investigation.

"I mean, I don't consider myself offline through this process," he said.

Gleason is even asking state representative Tim Sneller to write a bill that legalizes what he did for the couple: do what he considered an emergency marriage without a license.

Sneller confirmed that he is considering drafting that bill, but nothing is in progress at this time.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.