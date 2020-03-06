Ellen Pompeo urges fans to celebrate the crew of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; after Alex Karev's farewell

%MINIFYHTMLa34c4608888bdcfee31b4deed1705ac611% %MINIFYHTMLa34c4608888bdcfee31b4deed1705ac612%

ABC / Richard Cartwright

In a statement he released one day after the broadcast of the final episode of Justin Chambers, the protagonist of the successful medical drama thanks "the best and most passionate and loyal fans anyone can ask for."

Up News Info –

Ellen Pompeo has thanked "Grey's Anatomy"fans after becoming the last member of the original cast on the show.

Justin Chambers He signed as Alex Karev in the medical drama on Thursday night (March 5), making Pompeo the last of the stars that first appeared in the series in 2005.

Not all fans were delighted with the end of Karev's story after it was revealed that he had left his wife and had reunited with his ex, Izzie, played by Katherine Heigl, but Ellen thanked the comments on the fundamental episode.

"Thank you! You are really the best, most passionate and loyal fans anyone can ask for," the actress wrote in a statement Friday. "Thanks to you we have to make a great television … for you we have to make history on television! I say that life is often difficult and thank God it is because, as I say to my children … it shows us what are we made of … how strong we really are and let's be honest … without the basses there would be no dancing or celebration of this incredible experience we call life. "

He also thanked episode director Debbie Allen and the show's writers for "giving Alex Karev the best farewell," and "Gray & # 39; s Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes, for "creating the most amazing character."

She added, "Let's not get sad … PULL UP and celebrate the actors, writers and the fantastic team that make this show come alive every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we are all at the end … … you keep us going … It's worth dancing! Much love and gratitude to all of you. "