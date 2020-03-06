Ellen Pompeo has a message after the departure of Gray from Justin Chambers

Ellen Pompeo is saying another goodbye, and it stings a little more for Grey's Anatomy fans.
In the episode on Thursday, March 5, Grey's Anatomy, the spectators officially said goodbye to Justin Chambers and his character Alex Karev. Warning, follow the spoilers of how the program wrote about the character.
The character's departure occurred off the screen and it was revealed that he met with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) that she had been raising children she had with him without him knowing. He left his part of the hospital to his (now) ex-wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) Chambers was an original cast member of the series. Karev and Meredith Gray were the last of the inner class that started Grey's Anatomy.
"Hello, here I go again … Thank you! You are really the best and most passionate and loyal fans anyone can ask for," Pompeo began in his Instagram post. "Thanks to you we have to make a great (TV) … for you we have to make history on television! I say that life is often difficult and thank God it is because, as I say to my children … it shows us what they are made of … how strong we really are and let's be honest … without the basses there would be no dancing or celebration of this incredible experience we call life. "
"Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best shipment. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally, Karev returned at the beginning … it was the best possible story. He pays tribute. to those incredible early years and to the incredible cast … that created such a strong base that the show is still standing, so let's not get sad. As our intrepid leader DA always says: PULL UP and let's celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic team that make this show come alive every week, no matter what the challenge or how tired we are all at the end … keep us going … It's worth dancing! So much love and gratitude for all of you. Xo E. "
Watch the tribute video he posted below and get the scarves.
"It's almost impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev," showrunner Krista Vernoff He said in a statement. "That is as true for me and for all the writers of Gray & # 39; s Anatomy as for the fans. We loved writing to Alex. And we loved watching the nuanced representation of Justin Chambers. For 16 seasons, 16 years, We grew up with Alex Karev. We are frustrated by his limitations and his growth has inspired us and we have come to love him deeply and think of him as one of our best friends. We will miss him terribly. And we will always be grateful for his impact on our program , in our hearts, in our fans, in the world. "
Chambers announced his departure from the program in January 2020.
"There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement to E! News. "However, for a while now, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move forward Grey's AnatomyI want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens, and the rest of the incredible cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, fans for an extraordinary journey. "
