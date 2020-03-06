Ellen Pompeo has a message after the departure of Gray from Justin Chambers

Ellen Pompeo is saying another goodbye, and it stings a little more for Grey's Anatomy fans.

In the episode on Thursday, March 5, Grey's Anatomy, the spectators officially said goodbye to Justin Chambers and his character Alex Karev. Warning, follow the spoilers of how the program wrote about the character.

%MINIFYHTML74bb9be304d57c9668d1d19a16b1e3f913% %MINIFYHTML74bb9be304d57c9668d1d19a16b1e3f914%

The character's departure occurred off the screen and it was revealed that he met with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) that she had been raising children she had with him without him knowing. He left his part of the hospital to his (now) ex-wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) Chambers was an original cast member of the series. Karev and Meredith Gray were the last of the inner class that started Grey's Anatomy.