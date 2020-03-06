Elizabeth Warren leaves the presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday final

Washington Senator Elizabeth Warren is finishing her presidential campaign after unable to win any primary contest and place third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday. He informed his staff at a conference call Thursday morning before an emotional press conference in the afternoon in front of his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every person who participated in this fight," Warren told reporters. "I will not run for president in 2020, but I guarantee that I will continue in the struggle for working people across the country who have fallen short."

His departure from the race clears the way for a face-to-face confrontation between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two candidates who emerged from Super Tuesday at the top of the delegate race. Warren spoke with Biden on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the conversation.

Warren said he needed "space,quot; to think about his support, and said he wouldn't make a decision "right now."

"Let's take a deep breath and spend some time on that," Warren said about who his supporters should turn to now that he's retired from the race.

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks to reporters outside her home about the end of her campaign for president in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 5, 2020. BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS



As the camp has essentially been reduced to a race of two men, Warren was excited to speak of his disappointment that a woman was not the nominee.

"One of the hardest parts of all this is all those pink promises and all those girls who are going to have to wait four more years," Warren said. She had made a practice of making pink promises with the girls who attended the events of her campaign, saying she ran for president "because that's what girls do."

Warren also briefly mentioned the impact that sexism had on his campaign.

"If you say, & # 39; Yes, there was sexism in this race & # 39 ;, everyone says, & # 39; Whiner! & # 39; And if you say, & # 39; No, there was no sexism & # 39 ;, about a billion women think, & # 39; What planet do you live on? & # 39; "Warren said.

In a call with campaign staff on Thursday morning, Warren said his campaign "has made a lasting difference."

"What we have done, and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built, will continue, will continue for the rest of this election, and the next, and the one after that, "Warren said in the call, according to his campaign.

The Massachusetts senator proved to be an incisive debate, and his attacks on Michael Bloomberg drilled holes in his argument that he was the most eligible candidate against President Trump.

Warren had a fervent base, but failed to obtain a diverse coalition of support. In the Super Tuesday states, the data from the exit poll showed that four out of every 10 Democratic primary voters who backed it identified it as "very liberal," similar to the percentage of Sanders supporters who identified themselves that way. Sixty-six percent of its supporters were women, and 82% were white. Sixty-nine percent of Warren's supporters had college degrees, including 39% with advanced degrees, which makes their followers the most educated candidates.

Warren declared his candidacy in January 2019 and worked to distinguish his campaign with his comprehensive policy plans. However, his support for Medicare for all and his claim that implementing the plan would not include raising taxes to the middle class discouraged some more moderate Democrats.

He finished third at the Iowa assemblies and fell to fourth place in New Hampshire, his neighboring state. He initially resisted leaving the race after his disappointing performance at Super Tuesday, choosing to speak "with his team to assess the way forward,quot; the next day.

Her third place in Massachusetts raised doubts about how long she could remain a candidate. Speaking to supporters Tuesday night, Warren said he did not plan to leave school.

"My name is Elizabeth Warren, and I am the woman who is going to beat Donald Trump," Warren said in Detroit. He urged voters not to listen to expert forecasts, but to vote with their hearts.

"The prediction has been a terrible business, and experts have been wrong again and again," Warren said.

In a note to the staff, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said the team was "disappointed with the results."

"Last night, we were well below the goals and feasibility projections, and we are disappointed with the results. We are still waiting for more results to get a better idea of ​​the delegate's final math. And we also all know the career has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with the main candidates changing at a fairly rapid pace, "Lau said in the memo. "But obviously we are disappointed."

Several former presidential candidates have backed Biden, including Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O & # 39; Rourke.

Biden won victories in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas, while Sanders won in Colorado, Utah and his hometown of Vermont. Sanders also currently leads in California as votes continue to be counted.

Ed O & # 39; Keefe, Zak Hudak and Caitlin Huey-Burns contributed reports.