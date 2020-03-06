Elizabeth Warren leaves the 2020 presidential race, leaves Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders fighting for their support

And then there were two! On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren announced that she will leave the presidential race.

Warren decided to suspend his campaign a few days after he failed to win his own state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

Warren announced that he would suspend his campaign for the presidency of the United States, but refused to support Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, who are struggling to become the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

It is worth noting that Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race.

The Massachusetts senator said in her comments: “I want to start with the news. I want everyone to hear it first, and I want them to hear it directly from me: today, I will suspend our campaign for president. I know how hard you all have worked. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you've poured into this campaign. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me, or you, to what we have achieved. We did not reach our goal, but what we have done together, what you have done, has made a lasting difference. It is not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it is important, and the changes will have waves in the coming years. "

She went on to say: "What we have done, and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built, will be carried out, will be carried out during the rest of these elections, and he who follows and he who follows. "

She added: “Because for every young person who is drowning in student debt, for every family struggling to pay two-income bills, for every mother worried about paying prescriptions or putting food on the table, this fight continues. For every immigrant, African American, Muslim, Jewish, Latin American and trans woman who sees the increase in attacks against people who see, sound or worship like them, this struggle continues. ”

Warren concluded with: “And for each person alarmed by the speed with which climate change affects us, this struggle continues. And for every American who desperately wants to see our nation heal and restore the decency and honor of our government, this struggle continues. Mom leans over them and whispers: "Dream big." And the children together respond: "Fight hard." Our work continues, the fight continues and big dreams never die.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. "

Biden and Sanders have approached Warren.



