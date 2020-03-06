Elizabeth Hurley will play Hannah Simone's mother in the new comedy series

%MINIFYHTMLf961314ef65981d9607c8991c68ca51811% %MINIFYHTMLf961314ef65981d9607c8991c68ca51812%

This television project about a disorganized single mother called to replace the babysitter of her network head daughter comes from the writers of & # 39; Spider-Man: Homecoming & # 39; John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Elizabeth Hurley Y "New girl"star Hannah Simone they will play mother and daughter in a new US television comedy. UU.

"Spider-Man: back home"writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have created the project, about an unorganized single mother who is asked to replace her daughter's babysitter in the head of the television network.

Hurley and Simone will also produce, while veteran director Pam Fryman has signed to oversee the series.

The series is freely based on Daley's life with his wife. Corinne Kingsbury, who co-wrote the script with her husband.