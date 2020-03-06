DWTS will include a same-sex couple during season 29, says former producer

Dancing with the stars It will look a little different when I return to ABC for season 29 this fall. Former producer Steven Price says that when the dance competition premieres later this year, it will feature at least one same-sex couple competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

"Because today you can't control love," Price said recently Sun. “You can't control who or who you love, so you have to support him. You cannot condemn someone just because they love someone of the same sex. That is what they love, they support it. As long as they don't hurt each other.

Price admitted that some viewers may not like the idea that same-sex couples compete in the show, but said the Midwest is changing its dynamics. He said that people are beginning to be more open because they are being introduced and, ultimately, "love is love,quot; and the chemistry is the same.

Price added that adding same-sex couples to the cast gives the program a different twist because that's something that needs to be addressed and exposed. Host Tom Bergeron accepts that same-sex couples in DWTS they are behind,quot;.

International versions of the show – how Strictly come to dance in the United Kingdom and Australia Dancing with the stars – I have already chosen a same-sex couple. In Australia, the first same-sex couple competed last season, and Strictly come to dance He will do the same in his next season.

Of course, it is too early to know who will launch the program for next season in the United States. But, ABC has met with Charlie Sheen as a possible contestant. Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative, special series and evening programming at ABC Entertainment, said Variety He doesn't think it's a big secret because Sheen talked about it. He added that he would love to see the actor join the cast next season.

.@courtneyact makes history after leaving Drag Persona for the semifinal of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars Australia & # 39 ;: https: //t.co/GU0wqSvZM3 pic.twitter.com/vcYBqIqlpX – Attitude (@AttitudeMag) April 21, 2019

Mills added that they would never tell anyone in politics. He noted that last season they elected former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer, despite the controversy. He says they would look at anyone who could be good for the program.

Ad

For second consecutive Year Dancing with the stars It will only be issued in autumn, instead of being issued two seasons a year, both in autumn and spring. Bergeron, who was recently unmasked as the Taco in The masked singer – says that once a year is "right for now,quot; because they have been on the air for 15 seasons and there is no need for over-saturation.



Post views:

4 4