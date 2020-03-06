Driver flees the scene of the accident leaving the bumper, then asks for help to retrieve the keys – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A driver who fled the scene of an accident left a bumper – and then called police right after the accident when he or she locked his keys in the car, according to Utah police.

The Springville Police Department posted two images of the accident Wednesday on Facebook.

Police did not identify the driver or reveal whether criminal charges were made against the individual, said KUTV, a Up News Info affiliate.

Some Facebook users congratulated the police department, but most had fun with the stage.

"You can't fix stupidity, but you can certainly use the evidence that was left to accuse them of hitting and running and issuing them a court date!" Aaron Serr wrote.

"You can't invent these things!" Alicia S. Hone commented.

And Christina Tanner wrote: "This person is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box."