Draymond Green rekindles enmity with Charles Barkley: "He should stop before he takes his job,quot;

In the last round of the seemingly endless war of words between Draymond Green and Charles Barkley, the Warriors striker is throwing hay.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Green was asked about the recent criticisms of the "NBA on TNT,quot; analyst, and proceeded to download several verbal strokes.

"However, Barkley should stop before going to take his job," Green said. "Because I can do well too. He doesn't earn enough money anymore, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I like – (I have) a tendency to kill people. He should stop before I accept his work."

Draymond Green on TNT's recent criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before taking his job. Because I can do well too … He can't talk about basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. Without rings, I can't sit at this table. " pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Oh, and it didn't stop there. Green added that Barkley is not "smart enough,quot; to talk about his level and rejected the classic "ringzzz,quot; argument that dominates much of the NBA conversation.

"If you keep talking, I will take (your job) soon. Sooner than you think," Green said. "He should probably be quiet. He can't talk about basketball with me either. He's not smart enough, he's not qualified. Without rings, he can't sit at this table."

Green and Barkley previously faced each other in 2018 after Barkley said he wanted to punch Green in the face. Green dismissed Barkley's comments at that time, and Barkley then apologized. They publicly buried the ax on the set "NBA on TNT,quot; with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal as mediators, at least it seemed so.

Barkley revived this season when the Warriors fell into the Western Conference standings after Kevin Durant's departure and the injuries of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. In January, Barkley shot Green for averaging a "triple single," and Green responded by talking about Wendy's sandwiches and, of course, championship rings.

Expect Barkley to address these last insults before the Warriors play with the Clippers on Tuesday night (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT).