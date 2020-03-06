Drag Race disqualifies contestant Sherry Pie about Catfishing

Just one episode in season 12, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It faces a certain controversy.

%MINIFYHTML1a809a27d2d13de34f4a64ed717fd04b11% %MINIFYHTML1a809a27d2d13de34f4a64ed717fd04b12%

Contestant Sherry Pie, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, has been disqualified from the competition after multiple catfishing claims, which he later admitted and apologized in his own statement. Sherry Pie will make her debut in tonight's episode.

"In light of recent developments and the statement of Sherry Pie, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, " said a spokesman for VH1 and World of Wonder. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will broadcast the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

Guglimelli was accused of posing as a casting director who led the actors by email to present auditions of themselves doing "degrading,quot; things. An actor detailed his experiences with Gugliemelli in a Facebook post, explaining how they became friends at the University of the State University of New York in Cortland. Then, another friend told him about a work that was in the casting and referred him to the casting director Allison Mossey, who was actually Gugliemelli.