Drag Race disqualifies contestant Sherry Pie about Catfishing

Just one episode in season 12, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It faces a certain controversy.
Contestant Sherry Pie, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, has been disqualified from the competition after multiple catfishing claims, which he later admitted and apologized in his own statement. Sherry Pie will make her debut in tonight's episode.
"In light of recent developments and the statement of Sherry Pie, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, " said a spokesman for VH1 and World of Wonder. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will broadcast the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."
Guglimelli was accused of posing as a casting director who led the actors by email to present auditions of themselves doing "degrading,quot; things. An actor detailed his experiences with Gugliemelli in a Facebook post, explaining how they became friends at the University of the State University of New York in Cortland. Then, another friend told him about a work that was in the casting and referred him to the casting director Allison Mossey, who was actually Gugliemelli.
According to the Facebook post, "Mossey,quot; told him to shoot uncomfortable and embarrassing sex scenes, and said he had other friends and acquaintances who had been through the same thing.
Buzzfeed News then published interviews with four other men who had similar accusations, almost at the same time that Gugliemelli posted his own statement on Facebook.
"This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I have caused so much trauma and pain and how terribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself," he wrote. "I know that the pain and pain that I have caused will never disappear and I know that what I did was wrong and it was really cruel. Until I was RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceI never really understood how much my mental health and the care of things meant. In that program I learned how important it is to "love yourself,quot; and I don't think I ever loved myself. I have been seeking help and receiving treatment since I returned to New York. I really apologize to everyone I've hurt with my actions. I also want to say how sorry I am for my sisters from season 12 and, honestly, for the entire network and the production company. All I can do is change the behavior and that starts with me and doing that job. "
The premiere of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Continue tonight at 8 p.m. in Vh1