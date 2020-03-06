Dr. Drew on the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

(Local Up News Info) – Dr. Drew Pinsky, originally from Southern California, wants people to calm down when it comes to coronavirus hysteria.

Pinsky, who earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California School of Medicine, has been extremely vocal in rejecting coronavirus coverage and the conversation about the pandemic.

"A severe flu season is 80,000 dead, we have about 18,000 deaths from influenza this year and 100 crown," Pinsky said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “What should you be worried about, influenza or crown? 100 vs. 18,000, is not a trick question. Everything happens to everyone who uses Clorox wipes and gets vaccinated against the flu, which should be the other message … that's good. I have no problems with behaviors. What I have a problem with is panic and that companies are being destroyed and people's lives are turning. Not because of the virus, but because of the panic.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

Dr. Drew was in New York to promote his role in the new movie "Final Kill," which hits the digital and video market on demand on March 6. Pinsky plays a version of himself in the film and has made a point of emphasis throughout his career using many different platforms to share his medical opinions.

"It's a season of moderate flu. If you combine the crown and the flu, it's still a season of moderate flu," Pinksy said. "Wash your hands, take precautions, do what you are supposed to do. Get a flu shot. After having been a doctor for almost 40 years, there are certain things I know. Homelessness is something I talk about a lot. I know the homeless because they are my patients. When I saw excessive crown coverage in the press, I had to answer. The strange part on social media is that people are mad at me for trying to see reality and calm down. I'm trying to help. "

Pinsky has worked for decades with homeless people and people suffering from addiction. Dr. Drew says his opinion about the coronavirus could change if it spreads to the homeless population in Los Angeles.

"The only thing I have adjusted is to support the behaviors and to support all the cleaning and disinfection," said Pinsky. "I wasn't thinking when I started talking about what would be a likely behavioral outcome, but it has been. Only among the homeless in Los Angeles, we have a problem with M-Avium, which is a non-tuberculous AFB. It's an epidemic. and a serious problem. It’s going to infect people in the community in general. Don't hear anything about it. It’s much more dangerous than the coronavirus. If the crown reaches homeless people in Southern California, that will be a problem and it will be when my tone changes. "