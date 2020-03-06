Dr. Drew criticizes the media coverage surrounding the coronavirus: "The press is exaggerating and is making me furious,quot;

Roommates, while everyone continues to fear the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the world and claimed the lives of 14 people in the US. In the US, Dr. Drew Pinsky wants the media to stop reporting on the health crisis with fear. In a recent interview, Dr. Drew closed the media that covered the virus in a way that incites more panic and hysteria, and is "furious,quot; about it.

The coronavirus outbreak has continuously dominated news headlines over the past few weeks and Dr. Drew has had enough. No, you are not upset about the general information given to the public about the virus, but you are upset about the way it is reported.

In a recent interview with "Daily Blast Live," Dr. Drew did not contain his feelings about how the media is creating unnecessary fear and panic at all because they report the outbreak in an irresponsible way.

Dr. Drew said this:

“We are not exaggerating; The press overreacts and makes me furious. The press should not report medical stories as if they knew how to report them. If we have a pandemic, I will not know how to say that we are really having a pandemic because everything is an emergency. People who are specialists in infectious diseases, the CDC, epidemiologists, should take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up because it is more likely to die of the flu right now. "

He continued, adding a little more information to his opinions:

“Let me frame it this way: we have 24 million cases of flu-like illnesses in the United States, 180,000 hospitalizations, 16,000 deaths from influenza. Why is that not reported? Why isn't the message: get a flu shot? We have zero deaths from coronaviruses, we have almost no cases. It is coming here. That case transmitted by the community that you assumed of UC Davis, that means that it is much milder than we know and there are people walking around with the virus that they do not even know they have, it is very mild. Therefore, it will be much more widespread than we knew, it will be much milder than we knew, the mortality rate of 1.7% will fall. "

Meanwhile, according to reports, there have been more people who contracted the virus that have recovered in recent days and China (where the coronavirus originated) has seen disease and mortality rates fall significantly since January.

