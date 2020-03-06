Don't worry, Colorado is still purple after the great Sander Super Tuesday

%MINIFYHTML316940b6d3c1a1595ea03fbc7abf1f2e11% %MINIFYHTML316940b6d3c1a1595ea03fbc7abf1f2e12%

A friend posted on social media that Colorado had moved so far that she is considering packing her bags for North Carolina. The Tar Heel State is a beautiful place with its own mountains, a large barbecue and beaches. Most importantly, its Democratic voters did not seek a "democratic socialist,quot; on Tuesday night.

In the event that he disconnected the policy after Bloomberg's number one million announcement, Senator Bernie Sanders won the Colorado primary election on Tuesday with 36% of the vote, former Vice President Joe Biden came in second with 24% , former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg third in 19%, Senator Elizabeth Warren fourth with 18% and Representative Tulsi Gabbard fifth with 1% of the vote.

In total, the far-left inclined candidates, Sanders and Warren, received 53% of the votes cast and the more moderate candidates Biden, Bloomberg and Gabbard won 44%. According to these totals, it would appear that more Colorado Democrats belong to the progressive wing of the party. This image, however, is incomplete.

Votes for Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, both considered moderate candidates, were not counted because they withdrew before Super Tuesday. If recent polls in Colorado are a good indicator of the actual vote, Buttigieg would have received about 11% of the 484,602 early votes cast in the Democratic primary before Friday and Klobuchar 5%. Add these several thousand voters to the moderate side and it becomes a much more uniform heat between the moderate and the progressive side. There is no way to know for sure, but the lack of votes casts doubt on the assumption that the Colorado Democrats are leaning to the left.

It is also important to keep in mind that Biden did not try to win Colorado. The vice president focused his time and money on sweeping the southern states, while other important candidates competed for Colorado. They held demonstrations here; Biden did not. He did not invest in ads; they did it. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg bought $ 7.8 million in television commercials in Colorado and Sanders spent more than half a million dollars on purchases. Warren doubled its advertising investment the week before Super Tuesday. He spent $ 619,759 on advertising in Colorado, an amount that is only exceeded by his advertising spending in Texas. A super PAC paid $ 400,000 for ads on behalf of Klobuchar and the former Buttigieg spent about $ 200,000 a week before retiring.

Sanders supporters will point out that their candidate won the 2016 Democratic caucus. The results of the caucus are not indicative of the direction of either party as they attract the most fervent members. The results of the general elections are a better indication. In the last two elections, many Democratic and unaffiliated voters joined Republicans to reject tax increases, reject a socialized medicine plan and cancel an effort to reduce the development of oil and gas. Sanders and Warren favor these same policies.

While Democrats have moved further to the left in the United States and Colorado, the evidence suggests that the whole party does not feel Bern. Instead, there is still a significant number of Democrats in Colorado who understand the value of energy development, avoid high taxes and respect the patient's choice in health care coverage.

The Republican Party has a lot of work to do to gain the confidence of the voters, while the White House man tweets rage. Colorado is not California. There is still hope that it will remain purple in the foreseeable future.

Krista Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

