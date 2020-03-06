Donald Trump finally speaks from the heart and shares his true feelings about former President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump finally decided to share with the world how he feels about former President Barack Obama.

Believe it or not, Trump also surprised many by blaming the former president for the bad way he and Vice President Mike Pence have been handling the coronavirus epidemic.

In an interview, the former reality TV star spoke from his heart and said this about Obama: "I didn't like the guy."

Then he added: "I didn't like the work he did. I didn't like the work he and Biden did. I didn't like the position they put us in. I didn't like what he did to our army."

Trump confessed that he has spoken to Obama once since he moved to the White House. Trump went on to give some blows to his predecessor for the fiasco of the implementation of the US tests. UU. For the new coronavirus.

The controversial president said: "The Obama administration made a decision about the tests that proved to be very harmful to what we are doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the test can be carried out in a much more precise and fashionable way quick That was a decision we didn't agree with. I don't think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made. But we have undone that decision. "

Obama skillfully responded to Trump with an eloquent response to the spread of the coronavirus: "Protect yourself and your coronavirus community with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when you're sick and listen to @CDCgov and local health authorities Keep the masks for health workers. Keep calm, listen to the experts and follow the science. "

One person said this: “Why did he reassure me about talking about it? Trump had me to the limit. 😭 "

Another commenter said: "That is a presidential response." Phew! We needed this guarantee. You can always depend on our president forever to keep us calm. 😘🤞🏽❤ "

This voter asked: “Why are the CDC so firm that we refrain from wearing masks? I understand that they are trying to keep the content panic, but still! Isn't it better to be over prepared than over prepared? "

An Obama sponsor explained: “Those masks have very good filters. Medical workers must undergo pulmonary strength tests before they can be used, as it actually limits the flow of oxygen. You can only use it for about 2 hours at a time. Masks block the air.

Trump could face former Obama Vice President Joe Biden in November.



