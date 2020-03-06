Dominic Calvert-Lewin signs a new agreement with Everton until 2025 | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML263a62a4a0979dedd72e967ca1ccb30311% %MINIFYHTML263a62a4a0979dedd72e967ca1ccb30312%





Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 31 games this season, has enjoyed his best season since signing for the club with Sheffield United in 2016.

"This is a very proud day. It has been pleasant for me since the beginning in Everton and I enjoy training every day and every minute on the football field," Calvert-Lewin told evertontv.

"The change we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves that we are back there and can compete with the best is well and truly there."

"And with a man like Carlo (Ancelotti) leading the ship, it makes it easier for us to believe in the process. We want to be in Europe and compete in the best competitions."

"It would mean a little more winning trophies here because of the trip I made with Everton and Evertonians.

"It feels personal and that is how I like it. Personally, I want to get to the next level. I like to think that I have shown that I am ready to meet the expectations of being number nine of Everton."

"But I am aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do."

