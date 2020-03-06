Diego Maradona's fight with Boca Juniors with Juan Roman Riquelme | Soccer news





Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme do not look each other in the eye

The last game of the incredible career of Diego Maradona was as a Boca Juniors player in the Superclassic against River Plate in the Monumental. He was replaced by a goal from his team, replaced by hopeful teenager Juan Roman Riquelme. The young game maker proceeded to turn the game around when Boca won 2-1. A new hero had emerged.

This weekend, Maradona returns to the Bombonera, the famous old stadium in Boca, as coach of his opponents Gymnastics La Plata.

%MINIFYHTML925e5c8f8b1d16178ea8e4118ce3d60711% %MINIFYHTML925e5c8f8b1d16178ea8e4118ce3d60712%

It's a great game. With a remaining round of matches, Boca is just one point from River. They need to win and wait for their old rivals to slip. But even with so much at stake, accumulation has been dominated by a man.

A presentation has been planned for Maradona. But all is not well between him and the club he loves. His enmity with Riquelme, one that dates back more than a decade, has been revived.

Riquelme, an icon in Boca, supported Jorge Ameal as his second vice president in the recent presidential elections at the club. Maradona opposed them. Ameal's subsequent victory has opened fault lines. Supporters are divided according to age and temperament. Maradona's fights with the popular Riquelme have even put their own Boca legacy under the spotlights.

Diego Maradona with his daughter Dalma at the Bombonera in 2006

The Bombonera Stadium tour offers few clues about the restlessness. Noelia Casco, the tour guide, happily points to Maradona's box just above the marker. The man has not visited since 2015, but his eldest daughter, Dalma, attends more frequently. Inside the club museum, there is a mural dedicated to Maradona's time in Boca.

Deep inside the bowels of the Bombonera, the greatest heroes of the club have statues dedicated to them. Maradona and Riquelme are side by side as Roman emperors immortalized at their best. For the most optimistic in Argentina, this is the Maradona that will be remembered by Boca fans when the weekend comes out.

"Diego is an icon, a living legend," Veronica Brunati, journalist for TNT Sports in Argentina, account Sky sports. "In each stadium, Maradona's reception has been spectacular and I imagine it will be very special and emotional for him to return to the Bombonera as a coach. His differences with the leadership are another matter."

Riquelme ran as second vice president in support of Jorge Ameal

The problem is that Riquelme is part of that leadership now. An investment of roles that began so many years ago in the Monumental is complete. They had once been teammates, but it was when Maradona held power, as head coach of Argentina for the 2010 World Cup, that the relationship between the couple grew sour. Riquelme did not go to South Africa.

There was no doubt that it was personal. "As long as Maradona is a coach, I will not return to the national side," he said at the time. "We are not on the same wavelength. We do not agree much. My codes are not yours and it is clear that we cannot work together."

Hostilities resumed when Riquelme threw his considerable influence behind Ameal during the elections. "If Riquelme wins, wait," Maradona warned, trying to circumvent the offer by blatantly suggesting that a Riquelme victory would precede the appointment of his former enemy and River legend Daniel Passarella as head coach.

"Diego destroyed Riquelme on television and especially on social networks," said Matías Baldo, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. Sky sports. "He supported Christian Gribaudo, who was the candidate of Daniel Angelici's party."

But it would take more than that to lessen the love for Riquelme. Its influence is so significant that the images of the famous number 10 were banned on the ballot. The club announced that anyone wearing a Riquelme shirt will not be allowed to vote. It made no difference. Ameal won 52.8 percent of support. Gribaudo only 30.6 percent.

For Baldo, it reflected the attitude of Boca Juniors supporters towards the two heroes. "Riquelme is undoubtedly the biggest idol of the club," he says. "They loved each other until the fight before the World Cup. But since then they have never spoken and every time Bombonera fans have had to choose a side, they have shown their love for Riquelme."

Riquelme is a hero in Boca Juniors due to his achievements in the field.

In some ways, that choice is simple. Riquelme not only spent six seasons at the club when he was young, inspiring Boca to the successive successes of the Copa Libertadores, but he returned at his best. That second spell immediately brought another victory for Libertadores, in which Riquelme scored three in the two-legged final, and lasted seven years.

In comparison, Maradona's time in Boca was fleeting. Although associated with the club, much of his time as a player in his homeland was spent in other places in Buenos Aires at the Argentinos Juniors youth club. He scored more goals for them than for Napoli. His first period in Boca lasted only one season. In his second moment, he was almost done.

For younger Boca fans, those who are more likely to be influenced by these bald statistics than Maradona's magic and the intense emotions it inspired, this means that there is a tendency to feel that its impact on the club can be exaggerated. For Baldo, that is a mistake because it strips the context of his contribution.

Maradona, led by fans in the Bombonera after the 1981 victory

"Maradona's first experience with the club lasted only one year, but during that time they won their only title in 16 years," he explains. "He chose Boca over River Plate and helped expand his reputation in a club that is known worldwide. Older fans really love him. They get excited when they talk about him and when they remember those days."

"The problem today is that you have a lot of young people talking on social networks. You know how it is. History doesn't matter, just titles. Yes, they think Maradona is great for what he did with the national team, but not for his days with Boca. They don't accept Maradona being one of the greatest idols in the club’s history. "

All of which only adds to the intrigue before his return. When Ameal was perceived to be slow to announce plans for Maradona's return, there was an uproar. Gribaudo, who has not renounced the return to power in future elections, was happy to fan the fire.

"When Maradona comes to the Bombonera," he wrote on Twitter, "the entire stadium and club should treat him with the same affection Diego feels for Boca."

"He who does not love Diego does not love his mother."

Maradona's vocal support for the club has added to his Boca legend

Even Ameal's subsequent announcement that Maradona would be given a plate and a t-shirt commemorating his victory in the 1981 title was not enough to calm the mood. "Those words, where Ameal showed little desire to pay tribute, only fueled the controversy," says Baldo.

So what to expect inside the stadium?

Brunati believes that Maradona will be encouraged and Baldo agrees. "During the last game, fans chanted his name and sang the old songs, while also singing for Riquelme. I think people who go to the stadium know that Maradona is an icon of Boca. Maybe they are just the youngest or newest fans who simply have the image of him in recent years as someone fighting Riquelme. "

As for Maradona himself, diplomacy remains something for other people.

"I am not interested in being given a plate," he revealed, just as Boca's leadership expected the uproar to go out. "And I say it for everyone, not just for Riquelme."

The Bombonera waits.