Did Gray & # 39; s Anatomy have another option with Alex's ending?

Grey's Anatomy he said goodbye to Alex Karev and, although we joke about how his character left, we don't think they really would.
It turns out that Alex never went to Iowa to visit his mother, but in reality all the time he was out of scene since November, he was rekindling things with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine HeiglWhen he called to help her with the Meredith insurance fraud trial, she learned that Izzie had twins that were born from the embryos she and Alex made when she had cancer. They are five years old, they are called Eli and Alexis, and they already want to call him dad.
All this was revealed through letters that Alex had written to Jo (Camilla Luddington), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) explaining that he was not only leaving, but that he was already gone, and that he could not promise that he would ever return. While he explained that if it was simply a choice between Izzie and Jo, he would choose Jo, he felt he had to choose Izzie this time for the children. He had already signed divorce documents and gave everything to his wife, including his actions in the hospital.
Needless to say, there were some fans who didn't find this ending exactly satisfactory. Of course, we finally learned what happened to Izzie, and there is a way you can see this as the happy ending for Alex Karev, but there is also a way you can see this as the worst and most unfair ending for a character that & # 39; I have seen grow and mature for 16 seasons.
Alex has spent a full decade going through everything that happened with Izzie, and going through the angry thug he was when he met Izzie. After Izzie left him with just one word and some signed divorce documents, he became an amazing pediatric surgeon and then the head of his own hospital, and fell in love and married again, supporting his wife in incredibly difficult times . She even gave it away, and he didn't take it. So seeing it now leaving her with a letter and divorce documents signed after weeks without contact feels more than cruel, regardless of who or what she is leaving for.
We do not know the circumstances of Chambers' sudden departure, but whatever they may be, they resulted in an unfair situation for both the character and all fans of this show. His final episode was aired before anyone knew it was his final episode, and Alex's whereabouts became a mystery for the show to finally solve. But the longer Alex was without explanation, the more he felt as if there was no explanation, no solution to the mystery, they could give that he would not feel as if we had been deceived by an end that did not destroy Alex's long construction. legacy.
Just like Izzie left him in the sixth season without saying goodbye, now leave Jo. And of course, you can send all the letters you can write with all the explanations you can think of, but that is not how an evolved person ends a marriage, without a last look or even a call, and we would have said that Alex had developed a whole in the last years.
This movement feels like a time travel, to an era different from Grey's Anatomy and Alex himself. We often miss that time, but not Alex, so it is hard to love this the way we could have done it a long time ago.
But we also have to ask ourselves if there was any other option here. It certainly seems that there was no way Alex could leave Jo suddenly like that without it being a horrible move, and killing him would probably have remodeled the rest of the season for a good part of the main characters. And what else could anyone forgive him for leaving, besides Izzie Stevens and his own children?
We are not sure that can Forgive him and we believe that Jo will never be able to do it, but it is easier to understand the decision to leave, permanently, for love and two children for a long time than for anything else we can think of.
Nor does it seem that the program itself will suffer so much without Alex Karev. There are many other characters and stories that keep the show afloat and, anyway, he had hardly been present lately, but his departure obviously changed everything for his now ex-wife, Jo.
When we talked to Camilla Luddington a year ago, after learning about Jo's true fatherhood, I still expected Alex and Jo to expand their family before the program finally, someday, ends.
"No, please God, no!" He said thinking that Jo and Alex would never have children.
Now we know that they will not have those children, and what is worse, Alex had those children with another person, and chose those children instead of Jo just when he seems to be ready for his own family. That sucks, and it's not like I'm going to get over it quickly. We will all constantly remember Alex's choice when Jo finds a way forward, and we can't imagine not being mad at him.
But then again, wouldn't we rather see her deal with this particular decision than with her death? Or with him leaving her for someone who wasn't Izzie? Or just another job?
There was simply no way, in this particular situation, to send Alex properly at sunset. So, as cruel as it was and as much as it almost seemed like a joke, it might be possible that this was the best and only way to say goodbye to the man formerly known as Evil Spawn.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC