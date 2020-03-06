Did Gray & # 39; s Anatomy have another option with Alex's ending?

Grey's Anatomy he said goodbye to Alex Karev and, although we joke about how his character left, we don't think they really would.

It turns out that Alex never went to Iowa to visit his mother, but in reality all the time he was out of scene since November, he was rekindling things with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine HeiglWhen he called to help her with the Meredith insurance fraud trial, she learned that Izzie had twins that were born from the embryos she and Alex made when she had cancer. They are five years old, they are called Eli and Alexis, and they already want to call him dad.

%MINIFYHTML46b80a9f28e70e76b87e3b0f9fa46b3a13% %MINIFYHTML46b80a9f28e70e76b87e3b0f9fa46b3a14%

All this was revealed through letters that Alex had written to Jo (Camilla Luddington), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) explaining that he was not only leaving, but that he was already gone, and that he could not promise that he would ever return. While he explained that if it was simply a choice between Izzie and Jo, he would choose Jo, he felt he had to choose Izzie this time for the children. He had already signed divorce documents and gave everything to his wife, including his actions in the hospital.