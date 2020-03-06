Deval Patrick supports Joe Biden in the 2020 primary presidential race

Senator Elizabeth Warren may not take sides immediately in the Democratic primary race. But another former Massachusetts 2020 candidate did it on Friday.

Deval Patrick announced that he is supporting Joe Biden in what has become a two-way race between former Vice President and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

%MINIFYHTML21ea1ac3d662ac5c9ae276336b92c0ff11% %MINIFYHTML21ea1ac3d662ac5c9ae276336b92c0ff12%

"This is a moment of profound consequences in the United States," said Patrick. “At a time when our democracy is at risk, our economy is not working for many Americans, and our role in the world is unstable, the United States needs a unifying and experienced leader, who can and wants to improve the lives of all in all parts Joe Biden is that leader. "

The former Massachusetts governor, who made a short-term nomination in 2020 for the Democratic nomination, joins a list of more than 100 leaders in the State of the Bay who support the Biden campaign, including John Kerry, the Seth representative Moulton (who also briefly ran for president last year) and representative Stephen Lynch. In a long statement, Patrick cited his work as governor with the administration of President Barack Obama and said that Biden was his "reference contact for stimulus spending,quot; in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, which he said helped to Massachusetts to improve their schools. Patrick also said that the Obama administration's relations with foreign leaders "paved the way for our own state-level business missions on behalf of business leaders, workers and educators."

However, Patrick said his story with Biden goes back even further to when he was a civil rights lawyer and Biden was the president of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“When black churches and synagogues were set on fire all over the south in the 1990s, and President Clinton commissioned me to co-chair the Federal Working Group on Church-led fires to investigate and prosecute those attacks, Joe pushed the legislation so quickly and effectively through the Senate to provide emergency funds for our work, "said Patrick." I worked with him and his team on court dates when I was a staff attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I have known for a long time that is a defender of vulnerable and marginalized Americans. "

Patrick's statement did not mention, nor did he mention, Sanders. But during his own 2020 campaign, the former governor abruptly compared himself with Sanders, who, according to him, did not have a record of achievements to support transformative proposals such as Medicare for Everyone and cancel student debt. At the same time, Patrick criticized Biden's apparent appeal to "nostalgia,quot; and said he expected the 77-year-old man to be "cooler."

Patrick had also suggested that the former vice president's support was "soft." But after a decisive victory in South Carolina, Biden's other two moderate rivals abandoned the race to support him (along with a wave of other Democratic-established figures), which fueled a resurgent Super Tuesday show.

After campaigning as a more moderate candidate, Patrick defended Biden's decency and willingness to compromise.

"Joe knows that the times and challenges before us demand new ideas and bold actions," he said. "But he also knows that the change that will last will require us to turn to each other instead of each other, and that we will have to model a policy that says we don't have to agree on everything before working on something together." "