Detroit's 3 favorite places to score tacos on a budget – Up News Info Detroit

February 14, 2020

Do you want to try the best tacos in the city?

Hoodline analyzed the numbers to find the best affordable taco places in Detroit, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to meet your needs.

1. José's tacos

Topping the list are José's Tacos. Located at 218 E. Grand River in downtown Detroit, the place to score tacos and more is the best rated low-priced taco place in Detroit, with four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp. Jose’s Tacos has a menu of appetizers, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, quesadillas and more. Delight yourself with a supreme burrito with grilled chicken or steak and loaded with ingredients.

Yelper Jake H., who reviewed Jose's Tacos on November 17, wrote: "I stopped for a quick lunch and was really impressed. I had the California burrito with shredded chicken, which comes with beans and rice. It's massive, more that enough for a lunch portion, with tasty and fresh ingredients. "

Yelper Josh B. wrote: “Good food at a great price. If you are having lunch on Tuesday, call ahead or place an order online because they are very busy. Even when the line is long, women are very fast and efficient in moving things. I support fried tacos, but everything I've tried here was good. "

2. Tacos El Caballo

Next is Tacos El Caballo de Springwells, located at 1436 Springwells St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option. . Tacos El Caballo offers tacos, cakes and more. Meat options range from chicken and sausage to spicy sausages and tongue.

Yelper Rachelle W. wrote: “It's worth the money, I recommend it 100%! They provide you with roasted onions, jalapeños and lime, as well as an amazing sauce. If you're looking for some authentic tacos, this is the place to go. "

Joe D. said: “The food was excellent. Certainly not pretentious. The burrito was the best I've had. I will not lie, the tacos were also very impressive. Without a doubt one of the best places to eat. "

3. Tacos Dos Locos

Dos Locos Tacos, located at 10337 Joseph Campau Ave., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving you the economical place to score tacos and four more stars out of 38 reviews. Try a soy chorizo ​​quesadilla with Mexican style soy sausage, melted Chihuahua cheese, fresh onion and cilantro or fish tacos with cod coated with beer, avocado, homemade mango sauce and crispy red cabbage.

Yelp offers more information about Dos Locos Tacos.

"Discreet environment, high quality ingredients, many plant-based options and open late on weekends." The business explains it in the history section of its Yelp profile.

