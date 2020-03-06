Detroit Made, BackBeat, gives live musicians the "feel,quot; of music again – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – "As a musician, I lose a lot of the physical and visceral feeling of playing an instrument on stage," explains Yerko Sepúlveda, CEO of BackBeat Technologies. "So and why did BackBeat come up. It really fills a niche, a need that many musicians have."

Sepúlveda has invented a device called BackBeat, which allows bass players the ability to feel the vibrations of the instrument. These vibrations help the player when he is on stage or in the recording studio. "Music really is something personal and, as a musician, that personal feeling of music extends beyond just listening," says Sepulveda.

BackBeat is making a difference because it is returning a more natural feeling of playing music, which many people used to enjoy; basically playing with amplifiers directly behind them. "Being able to have that feeling of return has a lot to do with how you perceive and understand what you are playing."

"My relationship with the University of Oakland began when I visited Tech248 in Oakland County, which is a small business assistance service offered by Oakland County," Sepúlveda recalls. "UNED. Has been instrumental in helping with some funds for small businesses. It's really fantastic to be able to say that this was born from Motor City."

