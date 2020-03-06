Deputy in Michigan prison attacked by prisoner – Up News Info Detroit

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – An inmate attacked an agent in a Michigan jail last month and was caught by the camera.

This is a video of the Genesee County Jail.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says the inmate threw a bottle of water at the deputy and then fought.

He says the deputy managed to finish things quickly, hitting the prisoner with his knee and handcuffing him.

“That deputy did an outstanding job, and in jail, we have a deputy many times for 60 inmates. And on other floors we have two deputies for 120 inmates, ”said Swanson.

The sheriff says the incident happened in a jail floor that deals with the mentally ill.

He says the prison trains staff members on how to convince people in stressful situations.

In 2019, there were 14 assaults from prisoner to prisoner in jail with six employee injuries.

That is less than in previous years.

