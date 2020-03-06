Denver Police Park in place for the disabled at the headquarters of the disability advocacy group

A Denver police officer parked a partially marked patrol vehicle in a disabled place at the Colorado Disability Coalition headquarters last month, blocking access to a van driven by the coalition's legal director, who uses a wheelchair.

Legal director Kevin Williams said Thursday that he wanted to draw attention to the incident because he routinely receives complaints about Denver police parking in places for disabled people.

"It's really turning a middle finger to the disabled community," he said. “And the irony is that this was in (our) office. And who was blocked? The guy who demands people for violating the (Americans with Disabilities Act). "

Denver police public information officer Doug Schepman said in a statement that the officer who parked the vehicle was responding to a call for a robbery or panic alarm, and said the call is "one of the calls from higher priority that indicates that a person's life is potentially endangered. "

Police investigated the parking incident on February 24 after a previous complaint and the officer involved will not face disciplinary action, Schepman said Thursday. The vehicle was moved from the site in minutes, according to the statement.

Josh Winkler, co-chair of the board of directors of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, saw the Denver police vehicle and took a picture in the Empire Park business plaza around 2:30 p.m. February 24th.

The image shows a Denver police SUV that partially stopped at a clearly marked disabled place and partially in the orange striped area adjacent to the place. The striped area is labeled with a sign that says: "Wheelchair access corridor / Absolutely no parking."

The SUV was parked on the right side of Williams' truck, which is specially equipped for Williams to drive. The van has a wheelchair lift on the right side, and it was impossible for Williams to get into his vehicle while the police SUV was parked next to him, he said.

