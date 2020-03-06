Denton police publish video footage of the fatal shooting of UNT student Darius Tarver – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police revealed on Thursday the video of a shooting involving an officer who killed a 23-year-old university student in January.

Police chief Frank Dixon said he did not want to publish the video, but he did so to avoid civil unrest after weeks of public protests that demanded more transparency from the department about what happened to Darius Tarver.

The video of four police cameras shows that Tarver was holding a large knife and a pan when police found him near the outside staircase of his apartment building, The Forum at Denton Station.

When Tarver did not follow the commands to drop the items, an officer shot him with an electric gun. Tarver tripped over the officers, and an officer fired a single shot in his direction.

After several seconds on the ground, Tarver got up, retrieved the pan and advanced on the officers again. It was then that the same officer shot twice more, killing him.

Dixon defended his officers, saying they acted professionally. He was critical of those who questioned the officer's decisions in the shooting.

"We will not allow people, regardless of whether it is for their personal agenda, their political aspirations or even if they are distressed, to say hateful things about our policemen," he said.

Before Thursday, Tarver's father, Kevin, had been the only person outside the department known to have seen parts of the incident on video. He said that what he saw did not match the police narrative of the incident.

Dixon said Thursday that Kevin had only seen an angle of the incident, and then quickly left the apartment without seeing other videos.

He also said he did not feel that the department's refusal to publish the video for several weeks had contributed to questions about what happened.

"What we were trying to do is let the investigation process work as it is supposed to," he said. “The constitution is not malleable. It goes through everyone, including the police. They deserve the same respect in the judicial process as everyone else. "

The chief said the four officers have returned to regular service with the department.

An internal affairs investigation will not be completed, he said, until the district attorney presents the case before a grand jury and returns a decision on any possible criminal charges.

