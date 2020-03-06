Demi Lovato sought inspiration from Justin Bieber in the midst of his struggles

Justin Bieber Y Demi lovato To return

%MINIFYHTML342400eaf24fd1cc70040e182fbc934a13% %MINIFYHTML342400eaf24fd1cc70040e182fbc934a14%

The 27-year-old singer told the story of how they met while presenting Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

%MINIFYHTML342400eaf24fd1cc70040e182fbc934a15% %MINIFYHTML342400eaf24fd1cc70040e182fbc934a16%

Lovato said he met Bieber when he was 16 and he 14. The star "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry,quot; had just finished a radio interview when the Biebs approached her. Then he asked for a photo, and she accepted it.

"It was so sweet," Lovato recalled. "You said: & # 39; My name is Justin. I'm Justin Bieber. You'll know my name someday & # 39;. I thought:" Wow! Well great. Sure. "And then I definitely did it."

I even had the photographic evidence to prove it.

Lovato also said that they both had "similar stories,quot; in terms of "being really young in the industry,quot; and that they both had their problems.

"I think for a while I tried to run away from some things, you know, try to run away from the industry, try to run away from what I felt God wanted me to do," said celebrity "Yummy,quot; when they asked me if there was anything else What would you like to do. "But I feel that this is what you and I are destined to do. You must entertain and sing, and I think the same as me. So, when we run away from it, it's almost as if we became less happy." So, we feel that there is all this, you know, responsibilities and all these kinds of things that become heavy for us. I think sometimes we have to run to the pain instead of escaping it. "