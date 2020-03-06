Demi Lovato sought inspiration from Justin Bieber in the midst of his struggles

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Justin Bieber Y Demi lovato To return
The 27-year-old singer told the story of how they met while presenting Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.
Lovato said he met Bieber when he was 16 and he 14. The star "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry,quot; had just finished a radio interview when the Biebs approached her. Then he asked for a photo, and she accepted it.
"It was so sweet," Lovato recalled. "You said: & # 39; My name is Justin. I'm Justin Bieber. You'll know my name someday & # 39;. I thought:" Wow! Well great. Sure. "And then I definitely did it."
I even had the photographic evidence to prove it.
Lovato also said that they both had "similar stories,quot; in terms of "being really young in the industry,quot; and that they both had their problems.
"I think for a while I tried to run away from some things, you know, try to run away from the industry, try to run away from what I felt God wanted me to do," said celebrity "Yummy,quot; when they asked me if there was anything else What would you like to do. "But I feel that this is what you and I are destined to do. You must entertain and sing, and I think the same as me. So, when we run away from it, it's almost as if we became less happy." So, we feel that there is all this, you know, responsibilities and all these kinds of things that become heavy for us. I think sometimes we have to run to the pain instead of escaping it. "
The two-time Grammy nominee mentioned how they both had documentaries and asked if there was something Bieber didn't want to share for the project.
"There is fear of showing, like, vulnerability and there is fear of showing things that, you know, you feel that people will say, & # 39; You look weak & # 39; or all these different things," Bieber replied. "But I think the more mature you are, you understand that there is weakness in your weakness. And when you are able to demonstrate that, it gives other people the confidence to say: & # 39; You know what? I am going through similar things myself It may not be exactly the same, but I am also going through something and, like, I have been hiding it, so, just having the confidence and the ability to instill that confidence in young people that it is okay to have problems, you know that you have to hide that, (or) that each person in this audience is going through something unique and a different challenge, I just feel that if we are open and honest about that it creates a dialogue … "
Lovato then praised Bieber.
"When I fought last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you have been through this and you have gone to the other side and I really admire the man you are today," he said.
Both Lovato and Bieber have talked about their experiences before. For example, he talked about his drug use in the past and his journey to be sober in his YouTube documentary series. Lovato also recalled his relapse and battles with an eating disorder in another recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.
In addition, he released his song "I Love Me,quot; and its corresponding music video on Friday to help spread the message of self-esteem.
Watch the video to see the conversation of Lovato and Bieber.
