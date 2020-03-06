Demi Lovato reveals that people checked their bank account statements to see what he ordered from Starbucks

During a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her program of the same name, Demi Lovato revealed her thoughts and feelings towards sobriety, which led to her relapse, as well as her next music. Harper’s Bazaar reported on Demi’s Ellen appearance, in which he revealed that one of the reasons he relapsed was "an extreme diet."

Lovato began the discussion by explaining that he actually got sober for the first time when he was 19 years old. The star claims that at that time, ironically, he was not even allowed to drink legally. According to Lovato, she and her team had a synergistic approach that helped a lot for a long time.

The star said it worked, but there came a time when it no longer worked. For example, your eating disorder exacerbated your situation with substance abuse. The star says that over the years, it only got worse, with people who even looked at their Starbucks orders in their bank statements.

The star added that his "bulimia became really bad," and when he asked for help from the people he needed, he never received it. He was six years without substances and was still incredibly miserable, so he wondered what the point was.

She talked to her team about returning to the substances, and they responded that it would be incredibly selfish to start drinking again. Fans of the singer and songwriter know that her father left the family when she was a child. He was an addict, and she even has vivid memories of the day he left.

He ended up drinking, and that same night, he went to a party and there were other drugs. Subsequently, Lovato ended up in the hospital. However, their life and condition, specifically, have greatly improved since then.

The singer and songwriter admitted that taking responsibility for her own actions was the first step on the road to recovery.

As noted above, DeGeneres and Lovato also discussed their new single and their new album that will be released tomorrow. The singer explained that her new single was "cheerful,quot; and had a good optimism. On the other hand, there are singles on his next album that are dark and heavy.



