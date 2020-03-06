Demi Lovato offers an update of her new album in the middle of the comeback

Lovato debuted the first new song on the album, "Anyone," on the stage of the Grammys in January, which marked his first public performance and his great musical return since his almost fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

A source told E! News in January that Lovato's new album "is going to be the most vulnerable album he has released." They said the singer hopes to release the album for the summer or fall of 2020 at the latest.

"She had a very difficult year and has many things she wants to share with her fans through her music," the source continued. "Demi will be expressing her difficulties through sobriety, rehabilitation and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect. "

The song "I Love Me," also featured on the new album, was released Thursday night, as was an accompanying music video. The clip refers to Lovato's overdose and other key moments in his life.

"This song is about loving yourself. You know? Obviously it is … it's called & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; so it's not difficult to solve it, but it is," Lovato said in the interview of Apple Music "It's a hymn, and … talk about how hard we are with ourselves and this, the negative internal dialogue. You know, how easily we can hear that. But when will it be enough to love yourself?"

"I do small things like personal care, which are really, that seem very simple but add up over time," he continued. "You know, things like meditation or even taking Epsom salt baths. You know, like aromatherapy, listening to music and crying, how to get your emotions out. Whatever, like loving yourself, getting massages. Taking, you know , doing things for you that you might value as minor or unimportant. But at the end of the day, when you do small things that don't matter to yourself, you're showing yourself that you care. "