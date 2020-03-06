Demi Lovato fights in the music video & # 39; I Love Me & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; explore the theme of self-acceptance in the clip, which presents references to his past, including his days of & # 39; Camp Rock & # 39; and its overdose of 2018.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato He is giving his inner demon a kick in the back. Days after announcing the release of her new single, the "Anyone" singer releases a music video of "I Love Me" that saw her having a fierce fight with one of her two alter egos.

%MINIFYHTML25b382fb9c3586892dc62f126bbd84fc11% %MINIFYHTML25b382fb9c3586892dc62f126bbd84fc12%

The promotion launched on Friday, March 6 begins when the 27-year-old spends a period of inactivity in an apartment before two different versions of herself appear. It is not long before he fights with one while his other self looks from the side. When she is finally declared the winner of the game, she goes out to the streets with total confidence.

"Because I am a black belt when I am hitting myself / But I am an expert in giving love to someone else / I, I, I and I, I am not face to face," he sings. "Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone / And I always put my finger on self-destruction / I wonder when & # 39; I love myself & # 39; is it enough? … I am my worst critic / I talk a lot about s * * t, but I'm a 10 out of 10, even when I forget it. "

When delivering a message of self-esteem, the music video also sees the creator of hits "Skyscraper" referring to his past. She bumps into a trio that is probably a reference for her "Rock camp"co-stars, the Jonas brothers, and meets a woman on a stretcher that is being taken to an ambulance, which is probably a tribute to her almost deadly overdose in 2018.

Near the end of the video, a girlfriend and a boyfriend move away from the singer of "Give Your Heart a Break." It seems to be a reference to her ex boyfriend Wilmer Valderramacommitment of Amanda Pacheco After eight months of appointments. She and the ex "That 70's show"I had dated for six years in the past.

After the video "I Love Me" came out, Demi shares on Instagram what the song is really about. "I still can't express in words what last year has been for me … but this song focuses on much of what has been going on in my head," he explains. "We have good days and bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate it with the people closest to us. I also wanted to give special thanks to all my lovatics for always being there for me. 2020 it's OUR year! "