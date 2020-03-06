Defoe in good shape for the Meydan function | Racing news

It is reported that Defoe is in excellent shape before his long-awaited return to the golden city of Dubai in Meydan on Saturday.

Dalakhani's six-year-old son took his form to new heights last season, recording the first victory of Group One of his career at the Coronation Cup in Epsom before reaching glory at Royal Ascot at Hardwicke Stakes.

Although Defoe finished in the field at his final start of the season at King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at Ascot, coach Roger Varian believes he will receive many beatings in the Group Two prize, at his first start in seven months.

Varian said: "Defoe has been in great order since he arrived here. He did most of his work at home. Andrea (Atzeni) sat down with him on Wednesday morning for a pre-race hit and was satisfied with the I think He is in a good place.

"We would expect him to run well and hopefully run to a level that allows him to reserve a ticket for the Sheema Classic."

"He is in position two and we are happy to have come out of that, but he is equally very direct. Andrea knows him very well and, although it is a reasonably sized field, I hope there are no excuses."

While Defoe had performed admirably at the pattern race level in the past, his feats on the track last season were a small surprise for Varian.

He added: "He has always been a good horse, but last season he rose to another level in two prizes that are very difficult to win."

"The Epsom Coronation Cup has always been associated with older first-class horses and winning any race at Royal Ascot is difficult, especially Hardwicke against other Group One winners."

"If we go home and repeat that again, it would be great."

David Simcock expects Desert Encounter, a Grade One double scorer, to benefit from the 12 furlong trip after receiving a pipe opener for two shorter furlongs on his seasonal return.

Simcock said: "He will appear for his first race, which he always does, so we expect a much better race, but he will remain very competitive."

"It's a clue that really doesn't suit him, since he has never performed terribly well there for some reason in the past, but that could be due to the time of year."

"The last time it was stop-start, then they were fast and he got very tired, but that should have driven him and this trip is much better than the quarter mile. We will give him our best shot before England returns."

Charlie Appleby will be triple in the race, with First Nation, who finished fourth in his three starts this year, the election of the stable rider William Buick.

Appleby said: "It was one of those options, William sided with First Nation, as he has been very consistent throughout his career in Dubai.

"Unfortunately, he has always encountered traffic problems with his career style, but it has worked out well for each race and we felt he deserved to have a crack and try to be placed."

While Jalmoud has been placed at the highest level in the past, Appleby feels that he will need to produce that level of form if he will appear on this occasion.

He said: "Looking at the book of forms, Jalmoud has been a bit inconsistent, but has a fair level of ability when channeling it in the right direction.

"If he appears with any part of his game A, he will be an interesting horse, since he finished third in Japan and is a proven winner on the list and in Group One."

Loxley may have shown little in two beginnings this winter, but Appleby reports that the five-year-old is in a much better place now.

He said: "It has been a bit of a disappointment in Dubai so far for some reason and it really is a head scratcher."

"All I would say is that it looks as good as I had it out there, and it goes there with a little better health than it has been."

"If you rekindle your game A, it would be there."

Pablo Escobarr, trained by William Haggas, completes the British interest in the race.