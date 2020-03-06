Home Entertainment Deepika Padukone kills with completely black attire at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone kills with completely black attire at Mumbai airport

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Deepika Padukone kills with completely black attire at Mumbai airport
%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a611% %MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a612%

In addition to earning people's hearts with their acting skills on the big screen, Deepika Padukone is also popular for its unique sense of fashion. Be it red carpet events, sightings at the airport or an informal outing in the city, Deepika Padukone always manages to look on time, always.

Earlier today, we saw the actress at the Mumbai airport while wearing her completely black appearance. Deepika opted for a black turtle neck with a pair of black pants. He finished it off with a black trench coat, black tones and black shoes. Deepika looked impressive while smiling for parents on the way to her car.

%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a613%%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a614%

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the next Shakun Batra.

%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a615% %MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a616%

Check out all the photos of his last departure to the airport below.




one/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 7

Deepika Padukone

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©