Deepika Padukone kills with completely black attire at Mumbai airport

In addition to earning people's hearts with their acting skills on the big screen, Deepika Padukone is also popular for its unique sense of fashion. Be it red carpet events, sightings at the airport or an informal outing in the city, Deepika Padukone always manages to look on time, always.

Earlier today, we saw the actress at the Mumbai airport while wearing her completely black appearance. Deepika opted for a black turtle neck with a pair of black pants. He finished it off with a black trench coat, black tones and black shoes. Deepika looked impressive while smiling for parents on the way to her car.

%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a613% %MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a614%

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the next Shakun Batra.

%MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a615% %MINIFYHTML7459e750c7938739ab9c3cdff114a6a616%

Check out all the photos of his last departure to the airport below.