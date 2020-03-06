Deadline for the Owner's Property Tax Exemption Program March 28 – Up News Info Detroit

– Those seeking financial assistance on property taxes and / or delinquent taxes of their current year are encouraged to apply for the Owner's Property Tax Assistance Program.

Eligible residents who submit an application before March 28 may receive a waiver on their summer tax bill and be eligible for the PAYS program.

What is an HPTAP?

HPTAP stands for Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program. It is also known as the poverty tax exemption, "PTE,quot; or program of difficulties. HPTAP offers an opportunity for homeowners to be exempt from property taxes for the current year based on income or household circumstances. If approved, you will be responsible for any fees, such as the solid waste fee.

Do I qualify?

Eligibility for HPTAP is based on whether you own and occupy your home as your primary residence and the income or circumstances of your home. Review the income levels listed below. Most homeowners whose income is below the guidelines are generally approved.

If your income is above the guidelines, you may still qualify for an exemption. If your income is above the guidelines, provide additional information about the circumstances of your home to allow the Review Board to make an informed decision. Only the Review Board can approve an application.

For a list of income guidelines that owners must provide, visit here. For an HPTAP application, visit here.

