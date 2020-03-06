Daylight saving time begins this weekend, but the survey reveals that most Americans don't want it – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Daylight saving time begins this weekend, the annual practice of advancing the clocks one hour to take more advantage of daylight in spring and summer. But is it really necessary?

That is the question that many Americans seem to ask the moment we lose an hour. According to a survey at the end of 2019, only 28 percent of Americans want to keep changing watches twice a year.

More than 30 states are weighing legislation to end daylight saving time, and last week, lawmakers in Utah agreed to end the practice. Arizona, Hawaii and most of the Pacific and Caribbean island territories of the United States do not observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time begins in the spring by removing an hour and ends in the fall by adding an hour.

While daylight saving time saves energy and encourages people to stay active for longer because it stays light outside later in the day, the practice temporarily impacts health. People, especially children, generally have difficulty adapting to the loss of one hour of sleep and then go to bed when there may still be light outside.