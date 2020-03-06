Dallas Keuchel, with great help from mom, gives the White Sox their theme for 2020

If the White Sox arrive in the playoffs this season, Dallas Keuchel's mother should receive a cash prize.

She had the spring training line, and expressed what her son and his new teammates are feeling, at a meeting the pitcher organized (and paid) last month in Arizona.

While USA Today and NBCSN Chicago tell the story, she provided over 100 attendees and then said something that addresses a shirt near you:

"Playoffs or die, bitches!"

It was a stimulating moment for players who have great ideas but are still getting to know each other.

"She evoked a little cry of protest for us, hoping we would do well, and I think we share her feeling," Red Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters, according to NBCSN Chicago.

Keuchel told reporters that the address given by his mother, Teresa, was the result of her not paying the bets in the past. He also admitted having had a hand in "writing it."

"She doesn't like to speak in public in any way, so that was the essential thing for her to get there and keep her cheerful. Just say," Hey, I hope everyone had a great time. Good luck in the season, "And then I asked him to say the word," Keuchel said, according to NBCSN Chicago.

Mom's speech and especially Keuchel's generosity (reportedly, the dinner bill was around $ 25,000) are already joining the team.

"This is how camaraderie is built. This is how chemistry is built with a team doing things together, especially with a family. I feel it is a great component. Your wives can meet the other wives. In order to build those relationships, especially before the season starts, it goes a long way, "reliever Steve Cishek said, according to NBCSN Chicago.

Keuchel is clear that he wants the White Sox season to continue until October, similar to his experiences with the Astros and the Braves, his two stops at the MLB before Chicago. Keuchel (three years, $ 55.5 million) was one of the largest off-season purchases of the White Sox, as the head office moved to complement a profitable young core after the end of the 72-89 club in 2019.

"I can't wait to go back to the playoffs, and doing it with this team, man, is going to be special," he told USA Today.