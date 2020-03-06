Dallas County Health Officials Demonstrate How They Evaluate Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A microbiologist from the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services put on gloves and an air purifying respirator on his face, as he prepared to demonstrate how tests are done for COVID-19.

It is one of at least five statewide, including those in Tarrant County, Houston, El Paso and Lubbock, which can now detect the new coronavirus.

At Thursday's demonstration, laboratory supervisor Daniel Serinaldi said a dozen tests had been completed in the first two days of testing. Everything was negative for the virus.

"We are used to highly pathogenic or emerging infectious diseases," said laboratory supervisor Daniel Serinaldi.

His laboratory has handled many public health threats.

"Ebola cases in 2014, we made the appearance of Zika, we covered the 2012 outbreak of the West Nile Virus and the 2009 H1N1," he said.

Verifying COVID-19 is not very different.

Hospitals clean a patient's nose and throat and send those samples to the laboratory.

These samples are placed in a solution to break down tissue cells and help expose any virus inside.

"The test capacity is becoming widespread, so we are likely to find something soon," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja, and announced Thursday that his department was ready to begin testing.

The ability to perform local tests will allow faster results, available in a matter of hours instead of days.

"That's very, very fast because you don't want to have someone sitting and waiting, asking yourself:" What do I have? & # 39; "Taneja said.

Serinaldi said he is curious to know how many samples his laboratory can process per day, in the race to stay ahead of the latest threat.

"We really want to be able to overcome the limits and do it, but we want to do it well," he said.