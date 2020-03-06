Dad cares about text messages outside the couple's site – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4e09b43d89b4f8d7afdc7613d1124b4311% %MINIFYHTML4e09b43d89b4f8d7afdc7613d1124b4312%

Dear Amy: I am a 50 year old divorced father of three wonderful daughters.

My previous marriage was not healthy. My wife had several issues.

Now I am in a very loving relationship with someone I adore. My girls love her and she is a great motherly figure. We have talked a lot about marriage. We rarely discuss or disagree. Our relationship is fantastic.

The only thing that bothers me is text messages and social networks. You routinely receive text messages from a male coworker during the afternoon hours and on weekends. I strongly believe that it is inappropriate and unnecessary for communication between the two outside work.

She is a devoted life partner, but why does this continue, even after expressing my concerns?

At the beginning of our relationship, before we were fully engaged, she made a trip that was previously planned to visit a man with whom she had a previous relationship. She was not fully communicative about this until she returned home. She said she didn't think we were in a totally committed relationship. I have forgiven her.

I am thinking of committing, but I wonder why these behaviors continue. He is a very kind and affectionate person, which can sometimes seem flirtatious.

Am I being irrational and insecure, or should I worry?

– Just wondering

Dear I ask: Your girlfriend is a "devoted life partner." Devoted life partners can have friends outside of society. These friendships should not be carried out in secret and should be openly acknowledged, and occasionally shared, with the family.

Friendship with this coworker is prior to your relationship. As they continue the process of braiding their lives together, they must meet each other's friends and learn the backstory of these various friendships. Platonic friendships outside the main relationship are not "inappropriate,quot; or "unnecessary." In fact, these friendships can demonstrate (in addition to expanding) a person's ability for other relationships.

Yes, sending text messages and posting to social networks during "time together,quot; is a distraction and is rude for the couple. Perhaps as a couple (and family group), everyone can agree on the parameters related to the use of the telephone.

You must differentiate between human instincts (when you only know in your bones that something is wrong), and toxic trust issues were perpetuated in your marriage and triggered by this labor friendship. Discuss this tactfully with your partner, encourage her to be open and transparent about her friends and show interest in meeting all her friends.

Dear Amy: Over the past year, my husband has come to believe that the conversation involves asking many questions, even if they relate to details on a variety of topics that I may not know.

The topics range from information in the news to details about my family members. This has worsened over time. Sometimes our "conversations,quot; seem like an interrogation. He does not talk with others in this way.

Recently, I returned home after driving seven hours to organize an assisted living center for my mother, an emotionally stressful experience.

Upon entering the house, I faced intense interrogation on issues related to my mother's trust and heritage. I felt like going back to the car and getting away.

The next morning, I told him that his way of welcoming me home was very un diplomatic, and that questioning someone intensely is not having a conversation.

We are both 65 years old, I am completely retired, he is partially retired and we have no financial stress. I have no secrets from him, and we trust each other completely.

What gives?

– Questioned

Dear Questioned: This could be a sign of a cognitive problem, except that your husband does not seem to do this with other people.

Arriving home after a stressful trip, not a greeting but an interrogation, is not the best way for him to love you. Point this out during a moment of calm.

Encourage him to immerse himself in his external friendships, because he seems to be storing much of what he sees as "conversation initiators,quot; for you. If this worsens, a medical checkup should be done.

Dear Amy: I was surprised by his response to "Molesta,quot;, the young mother whose mother-in-law born abroad constantly makes noises to her baby.

The reason why your answer surprised me was because you understood it well.

"Annoying,quot; maybe you should take the opportunity to listen to a podcast while your mother-in-law is "crazy."

Thank you for encouraging this type of communication between adults and babies.

– shocked

Dear Surprised: I accept your compliment backwards, and thanks.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)