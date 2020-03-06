Dad cares about text messages outside the couple's site – Up News Info

Home Local News Dad cares about text messages outside the couple's site – Up News...

Dear Amy: I am a 50 year old divorced father of three wonderful daughters.

My previous marriage was not healthy. My wife had several issues.

Now I am in a very loving relationship with someone I adore. My girls love her and she is a great motherly figure. We have talked a lot about marriage. We rarely discuss or disagree. Our relationship is fantastic.

The only thing that bothers me is text messages and social networks. You routinely receive text messages from a male coworker during the afternoon hours and on weekends. I strongly believe that it is inappropriate and unnecessary for communication between the two outside work.

She is a devoted life partner, but why does this continue, even after expressing my concerns?

At the beginning of our relationship, before we were fully engaged, she made a trip that was previously planned to visit a man with whom she had a previous relationship. She was not fully communicative about this until she returned home. She said she didn't think we were in a totally committed relationship. I have forgiven her.

I am thinking of committing, but I wonder why these behaviors continue. He is a very kind and affectionate person, which can sometimes seem flirtatious.

Am I being irrational and insecure, or should I worry?

– Just wondering

Dear I ask: Your girlfriend is a "devoted life partner." Devoted life partners can have friends outside of society. These friendships should not be carried out in secret and should be openly acknowledged, and occasionally shared, with the family.

Friendship with this coworker is prior to your relationship. As they continue the process of braiding their lives together, they must meet each other's friends and learn the backstory of these various friendships. Platonic friendships outside the main relationship are not "inappropriate,quot; or "unnecessary." In fact, these friendships can demonstrate (in addition to expanding) a person's ability for other relationships.

