Cynthia Bailey tells fans what they need while traveling amid growing fear of the global coronavirus: people harass her for this reason

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo of herself on a plane, and tells fans what she has with herself while traveling during this global crisis in which we are all. As you know, the coronavirus is spreading very fast and we are already close to 100,000 people who are / were infected worldwide.

Anyway, this is what Cynthia believes one should have about them while traveling.

‘Clorox wipes ✔️ Water✔️ Black seed oil capsules✔️ Antibacterial✔️ Emerge-C✔️ most importantly GOD✔️’ Cynthia captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘Cynthia! For your information, anything antibacterial will not kill viruses (bacteria only). Use soap and water to wash your hands. "

A follower was not happy with Cynthia's gesture and posted this: & # 39; But you just put your hand on your face and ruined everything & # 39 ;, and another commentator said: & # 39; Darling, but put God first because without it none of those other things really matters. I love you. 😊 ’

Another follower said: ‘Yesssss. Clean the seats and pray for your good health always "safe travel,quot;.

Someone else posted: ‘Omg, but now you touch your face with your hands 🤦🏾‍♀️👀. We are not supposed to do that. "

A follower said: ‘Be sure to keep the handkerchief in your pocket / bag to open all doors and then throw it away immediately. Do not put them back in your pocket. Mini Lysol spray on everything. Use your car keys to enter your pin number at the grocery store. Use a paper towel to grab the pump at the service station. AND STOP TOUCH YOUR FACE! @ cynthiabailey10 and @juneambrose and @neneleakes ".

Someone also had a tip and told Cynthia: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 PLEASE clean your tray too, if you are using it, honey! 💕 ’

A fan said: Bienvenido Welcome to my hometown! Good Morning Sunshine Safe travel. God bless you, sister, "and a follower published this:" Amen Cynthia, especially the last one! God has us! 🙏🏾 And please, don't touch your face! 😇 ’

Recently, Cynthia appeared in the headlines when he talked about Mike Hill.

