Cynthia Bailey on how Kenyan Moore's husband treats her at a charity event: "He's not nice"

Kenya also addresses the issue, saying: & # 39; Respect? What is that? in response to a question of whether or not she thinks Marc was respectful to her during the entire process of the event.

"The true housewives of Atlanta"star Cynthia Bailey has intervened in the drama between Kenya Moore and her separated husband, Marc Daly. Speaking in a summary of Bravo, he noticed that he had seen all sides of Marc during his charity event, which marked the last time they were a couple.

"There are a couple of things that I really didn't appreciate that night after the charity event," Cynthia said. "At the end of the day, regardless of the problems we and Kenya are going through, she is still my child and I know how inverted she is in her family."

Remembering that night, Cynthia shared: "I realized that Marc didn't thank Kenya for helping him with the event, which I know she did … He gets up and gives a speech and doesn't even recognize Kenya." She continued: "I am not saying that he intentionally set out not to thank him, I just thought he really wasn't in bad taste."

"I have seen all sides of Marc. I have seen Marc where he is incredible … and then I have seen other sides where I do not understand him. He is not so pleasant."

Kenya also addressed the issue in the same video. When asked if she thought Marc was respectful to her throughout the process, Kenya replied: "Respect? What is that? Um, I think when you want to take the initiative in everything, I don't think you respect many things that other people I have to bring it to the table, including myself. No, I think it should have been treated in a way that honors the gifts I have with which I could have blessed him for the event. "

"And I just don't think it's over like this. I feel like there was tension all night. I didn't think he was very warm with me, he never thanked me in front of the crowd," he said. "A lot of things were just happening. But I kept my head up and a smile on my face to represent my family well. It just wasn't a pleasant night and it didn't end well. I think at that time we were just very tired of coming and going and the stress of our relationship and where we were. "

That night, in addition to saying that he hated being married to Kenya, Marc was heard yelling at a producer to stop filming the party: "Tell them that's all. They can't film forever. Tell them they must finish." I give you five minutes and then I'll take care of that. If I come back here it will be ugly. I don't give an F. End. They will never see me again after the event. "

Apparently, the argument was the last chain for both Kenya and Marc because they filed for divorce separately the next day after the charity event.