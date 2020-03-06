Croatia is a melting pot of hypernationalism | More to the right

Earlier this year, the Croats elected former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, a social democrat, as their president. Many saw the victory of Milanovic, who promised to make Croatia a more tolerant country and turn the page of his war past, as a sign that the country was moving away from the far-right nationalist ideas that had become prevalent in the region and beyond.

However, Milanovic, which dominated the big cities but did not have significant success in the more conservative rural areas, won thanks in part to a division on the right. In addition, he incorporated some right-wing elements in his campaign to attract conservative voters. reDespite the rise of a social democrat to the presidency, therefore, there is no reason to assume that the dangerous turn of the country to the right has come to an end.

During the presidency of the right-wing predecessor of Milanovic, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, some within Croatia's political elite succumbed to historical revisionism and the glorification of war criminals for political gain. This allowed the far-right narratives to enter the mainstream and contributed to the growing popularity of nationalist, xenophobic and racist ideas in the country.

Roots of ultranationalism

In 2019, there was a peak in nationalist violence and hate crimes in Croatia. A year before, a European Commission Report He warned that "the discourse of racist and intolerant hate in public discourse is increasing,quot; in the country, with the main objectives such as "Serbs, LGBT people and Roma." The report added that the response of the Croatian authorities to this worrying trend has been weak.

The ideas of ethnic supremacy that are gaining ground in Croatia today have their roots in the Croatian War of Independence (which was fought between 1991-1995 in the midst of the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s).

During the Croatian struggle for sovereignty against the Yugoslav and Serbian forces, which had occupied a third of their country, thousands lost their lives and another 300,000 were displaced. In 1995, Croatian forces regained control over all of Croatia with an extensive military operation codenamed Oluja (Storm) and paved the way for the country's independence. Today, Croatia celebrates this operation as an act of liberation, but many Serbs consider it as an act of ethnic cleansing, since the operation that liberated Croatia also led to the displacement of the indigenous Serbian population of Croatia.

Bosnian-Croatian forces also committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during their war against Bosnian forces.

In 1993-1994, the leadership of the self-proclaimed "Croatian Republic of Herzeg-Bosnia,quot; embarked on A campaign to create an ethnically pure Croatian mini-state in Bosnia and Herzegovina through violence and terror, with plans to Croatia and then annex the territory. This effort, which was supported by Croatia, triggered a war between Croatian and Bosnian forces. During this war, Bosnian Croats forced Muslims to leave their homes and then bombarded and besieged them for months.

While several senior Croatian officials recognized and condemned these crimes in the past, some right-wing politicians in the country continue to minimize the devastating consequences of troop actions. Sometimes they even glorify the war crimes that Croatian combatants and generals committed in Croatia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The current Government of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and former president Grabar-Kitarovic, who comes from the same party, for example, repeatedly expressed his support for Croatian war criminal Slobodan Praljak.

In 2017, Praljak, along with five other Croatian officials, was convicted of tThe International Criminal Court for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for committing crimes against humanity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The court determined that Praljak was part of the criminal enterprise that tried to ethnically cleanse part of Bosnia and Herzegovina from its Muslim population.

Praljak committed suicide by drinking poison on the last day of deliberations at the ICTY. After his death, then-president Grabar-Kitarovic described him as "a man who preferred to give his life rather than live, after being convicted of crimes he firmly believed he had not committed."

The former president had praised the war criminal long before his death. writing in a statement in 2017, for example, that: "The contribution of General Slobodan Praljak to the defense of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina of the great Serbian aggression and the defense of the survival of the Croatian people in their historical places during the War of the Fatherland (the war of Croatia in the 1990s) is of great importance. "

Grabar-Kitarovic continued to praise him as a national hero until the end of his term as president. Recently, in December 2019, he posted a photo of Paljak on social media along with a photo of the Croatian flag and a cross, in an obvious attempt to woo the right-wing nationalist voters.

Attempts by prominent politicians to erase Croatia's war crimes from public memory and glorify brutal war criminals as national heroes contribute directly to the emergence of far-right ideas and narratives in Croatia.

By not only condoning but also praising the crimes committed by Croatian forces against other ethnic groups, elites within the country are creating an environment in which more people feel comfortable expressing xenophobic, racist and hateful opinions.

This dangerous historical revisionism is also not limited to the events that took place during the relatively recent Yugoslav wars. In Croatia, elements of the extreme right also try to review the history of the Second World War.

Disregarding the crimes of the Ustasa regime

The Ustasa, the fascist party that oversaw the Independent State of Croatia aligned with the Nazis between 1941 and 1945, murdered hundreds of thousands of Serbs, JewsY Rome as well as political dissidents in Yugoslavia during World War II. The party also supervised the famous Jasenovac concentration camp where, according to estimates from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. UU., Were killed between 77,000 and 99,000 people.

The world remembers Ustasa as an ultra-nationalist, violent and racist "terrorist,quot; organization that represents a dark era in Croatian and European history. However, in modern Croatia, the brutality of the actions of the Ustasa regime has sometimes been minimized by the media and prominent politicians, and many present the party as a symbol of national power and pride.

The party's greeting, "Ready for (the) Homeland,quot; (Za Dom Spremni) It is still openly used among far-right nationalists. Holocaust denial, which comes hand in hand with the sanitization of Ustasa's crimes against the Jews of Croatia, It also seems to have become more permissible in the country.

Every May, thousands of far-right Croats gather in a field in southern Austria with Ustasa flags and badges to commemorate the murder of thousands of Ustasas there by Yugoslav anti-fascists at the end of World War II. They affirm, with the unspoken support of Croatian politicians, that the annual event near the village of Bleiburg symbolizes their suffering under communism in the former Yugoslavia before the country's independence.

Ruza Tomasic, a conservative representative in the European Parliament of Croatia, for example, said in 2019 that the commemoration has nothing to do with extremism and that the massacre represents "a great tragedy."

Normalization of racism and xenophobia.

These pampering attitudes towards the Ustasa regime, along with the narratives that undermine the crimes committed by Croatian fighters during the Yugoslav wars, normalize racism and xenophobia.

Ultranationalism has become so accepted in Croatia that the country celebrated its success in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the performance of a far-right singer, Marko Perkovic Thompson, in the main square of the Croatian capital, Zagreb. The He was invited to act there directly by the football team and his coach.

Perkovic Thompson has been repeatedly accused of making nationalist propaganda and even has a song that opens with the phrase "Ready for the Homeland,quot; in an apparent tribute to the Ustasa regime. His lyrics are full of patriarchal images of the strong and genetically superior Croatian man, and often emphasize the unity between the blood and the church.

Perkovic Thompson's concerts have been banned in several European countries, however, he continues to be treated as a "national treasure,quot; by many in his home country, including the former president. Burn-Kitarovic, who once said that his songs are "good for national unity."

Today, Croatia is a melting pot of hypernationalism. Some political elites in the country, such as Grabar-Kitarovic, Not only have they failed to condemn the views of the extreme right, but they have also created an environment in which the activists of the extreme right feel empowered to spread their divisive and dangerous ideas. The election of Milanovic as president, given the overwhelmingly inclined nature to the right of his campaign, is unlikely to change the dangerous course in which the country is.

To leave hate politics behind, Croatia must urgently renounce war criminals and put an end to the rise of fascist nostalgia. It must also take immediate measures to counteract the normalization of racist and xenophobic views among the population. Not doing so could have terrible consequences not only for Croatia but also for the region.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.