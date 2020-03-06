Couple remembers getting involved in front of Harry and Meghan

The public proposal of a couple from the United Kingdom became very special because of the presence of Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, who offered his personal congratulations.

On Thursday night, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards in London, one of their last events as senior members of the royal family before their planned departure from the monarchy. There, Danny Holland, a military veteran who won the Achievement Recognition Award, proposed on stage to his girlfriend Lauren Price, who said yes. Harry and Meghan, sitting in the audience, seemed visibly moved by the public proposal, which was captured on video and went viral.

"I was in shock," Price told E! News. "He was so happy that he won his prize, and the next minute he was on one knee. He couldn't believe it, and that he did it in front of Prince Harry and Meghan is so special. He was literally lost for words."

"I was surprised since we have been together for seven years," he continued. "It all happened so fast."