Coronavirus: Sports chiefs and broadcasters were summoned to discuss contingency plans | News News

Ministers will analyze a wide range of scenarios with the hope of reaching agreements on a plan to protect the public.





The Six Nations match between Italy and England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome has been postponed

%MINIFYHTML1d5d6f7ae65586939a0db84fc3ecbf9d11% %MINIFYHTML1d5d6f7ae65586939a0db84fc3ecbf9d12%

Sports authorities and broadcasters have been called by the government to discuss the coronavirus contingency plans.

The meetings will be held in London on Monday and will cover several possibilities in case the virus spreads further.

Ministers will analyze a wide range of scenarios with the hope of reaching agreements on a plan to protect the public.

It is understood that some events could be held behind closed doors.

The Premier League has currently not changed any football game, but has eliminated the traditional handshake prior to the game between the players.

Italy has already forced all top-notch Serie A games to play without fans for a month in an attempt to stop the outbreak.

The six-nation rugby match between Italy and England in Rome, scheduled for March 14, has been postponed.

And this weekend's clash between Ireland and Italy, to be held in Dublin, is also off.